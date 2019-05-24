BUSINESS
NNPC To Conduct Computer-Based Test For Applicants June 1
The ongoing recruitment exercise by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has entered a third phase according to a statement issued yesterday in Abuja by the corporation’s group general manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Mr. Ndu Ughamadu.
Quoting NNPC’s chief operating officer, Services, Mr. Isa Inuwa, he said that shortlisting of candidates for the exercise has been concluded. The release stated that shortlisted candidates have been scheduled to sit for Computer Based Testing (CBT) on Saturday,June 1, 2019 across the country.
“Notification of progression to the next stage has been sent to all shortlisted candidates via text and email, while other details such as test centre and time will be sent on or before the 27th of May, 2019,” the release stated.
Ughamadu relayed that validation of credentials of candidates would be a continuous process throughout the exercise, stressing that candidates discovered not to meet the advertised requirements or who had presented false documents at any stage would be withdrawn from the exercise.
NNPC management, in the release, appreciated management staff of the corporation who had contributed to the success of the exercise so far, expressing optimism that others who would be called upon to provide support during the upcoming stages would equally discharge their assigned tasks with the commitment, integrity and sense of responsibility.
An earlier release by Ughamadu,March 27, 2019, had informed that the CBT would be administered in about 50 centres across the country, saying those who emerge successful in the test would subsequently be invited for oral interviews for final selection.
NNPC, an equal opportunity employer in the oil and gas industry value chain, including exploration, refining, transportation and marketing of petroleum products, recently placed advertisements to recruit some categories of new hands to buoy its operations nationwide. These are: graduate trainee; senior officer and supervisory cadre; and managerial cadre.
