NPFL: Plateau United Assure Fans Over Relegation

Pius Henwan, General Manager, Plateau United FC of Jos, has said that the club will fight the relegation battle till the last match of the season.

The 2017/2018 champions of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) are currently caught up in relegation waters, occupying the 7th spot on the Group B table of the abridged NPFL.

The Jos-based side will on Sunday travel to Asaba, to face Delta Force in the last match of the season.

A statement by Albert Dakup, Media Officer of the club, said that Henwan gave the assurance of the team’s determination when fans of the club visited him in his office on Tuesday in Jos.

The GM said that the position the club finds itself, in spite of efforts by management, was regrettable.

He said that the management had done all they could, but the result had not improved.

“We have ensured prompt payment of the players and coaches entitlements as and when due.

“However, the management is working round the clock to ensure that the team retains its top flight status at the end of the season,’’ he said.

Henwan lauded the group for their support for the team without asking for any assistance, and urged them to sustain the tempo.

The GM told the group that his doors were wide open for them at any time, whenever they wanted to contribute positively for the progress and welfare of the team.

Meanwhile, the leader of the group, Isaac Sanda appreciated the general manager for his efforts in repositioning the club in the Nigerian football scene.

Sanda assured him of their support at all times “The fans club which has a lot of members within and outside the country is willing to partner with management of the Club to surmount its challenges.

“The fans club will continue to support the team whether it remains in the topflight or not,’’ he assured.

Sanda urged other supporters not to despair, as the team possessed the quality to navigate its way out of the relegation waters.

The fans