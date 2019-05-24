Obaseki Assents To Bill Affirming Edo State Polytehnic Name Change, As Rector Hails Move

The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki has assented to a bill changing the name of the Edo State Institute of Technology and Management (ESITM) to the Edo State Polytechnic, Usen, as part of moves to reposition the institution for greater impact in learning and research.

The Rector of the institution, Prof Abiodun Falodun, who disclosed this in a chat with journalists, hailed the governor for sustaining efforts at repositioning the institution, noting that the new identity will drive them to work harder towards meeting the expectations of the polytechnic’s founding fathers.

Prof Falodun said, “I will like to convey the appreciation of the Management, staff and students of Edo State Polytechnic, Usen, formerly Edo State Institute of Technology and Management (ESITM) to Governor Godwin Obaseki and the state government for the name change. Our new name is now formal. It has been a long time coming and we will like to appreciate the governor and the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Kabiru Adjoto for their support.”

He said the management will continue to work towards repositioning the Polytechnic as a forward-looking, trailblazing and research-oriented institution of higher learning, noting: “We are very happy about this development. As has been the tradition here since I came on board, we will continue to work towards contributing to societal development through cutting-edge research and development (R&D), industry-relevant teaching and development-focused community outreaches.”

Prof Falodun urged members of the public and relevant government agencies to take note of the name change, stating that the institution would strengthen the relationship with key agencies of government to further deepen its contribution to national development.

The professor of pharmaceutical chemistry added, “While we appreciate the unflinching support of the above agencies and many others over these last two decades, we assure that the new identity will push us to even work harder to realise and surpass the expectations of the institution’s founding fathers and place it side-by-side with the best polytechnics in the world.”