NEWS
Obaseki Assents To Bill Affirming Edo State Polytehnic Name Change, As Rector Hails Move
The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki has assented to a bill changing the name of the Edo State Institute of Technology and Management (ESITM) to the Edo State Polytechnic, Usen, as part of moves to reposition the institution for greater impact in learning and research.
The Rector of the institution, Prof Abiodun Falodun, who disclosed this in a chat with journalists, hailed the governor for sustaining efforts at repositioning the institution, noting that the new identity will drive them to work harder towards meeting the expectations of the polytechnic’s founding fathers.
Prof Falodun said, “I will like to convey the appreciation of the Management, staff and students of Edo State Polytechnic, Usen, formerly Edo State Institute of Technology and Management (ESITM) to Governor Godwin Obaseki and the state government for the name change. Our new name is now formal. It has been a long time coming and we will like to appreciate the governor and the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Kabiru Adjoto for their support.”
He said the management will continue to work towards repositioning the Polytechnic as a forward-looking, trailblazing and research-oriented institution of higher learning, noting: “We are very happy about this development. As has been the tradition here since I came on board, we will continue to work towards contributing to societal development through cutting-edge research and development (R&D), industry-relevant teaching and development-focused community outreaches.”
Prof Falodun urged members of the public and relevant government agencies to take note of the name change, stating that the institution would strengthen the relationship with key agencies of government to further deepen its contribution to national development.
The professor of pharmaceutical chemistry added, “While we appreciate the unflinching support of the above agencies and many others over these last two decades, we assure that the new identity will push us to even work harder to realise and surpass the expectations of the institution’s founding fathers and place it side-by-side with the best polytechnics in the world.”
HAPPENING NOW
- Obaseki Assents To Bill Affirming Edo State Polytehnic Name Change, As Rector Hails Move
- Revenue Drive: Finance Minister Inaugurates Steering C’mttee For Project Lighthouse To Boost
- NHRC, UNHCR Train Military, CJTF On Human Rights, Civic Protection
- Supreme Court Ruling On Poll: Justice Prevailed in Zamfara – Atiku
- Zamfara Gubernatorial Tussle: PDP Govs Congratulate Mutawale
CATCH UP
Sadique Abubakar: Reinventing Nigeria’s Air Power
Historically, air power, a fundamental component of a nation’s military force, remains a decisive and critical factor in determining the...
Until We Restructure Nigeria, It Won’t Grow – Prince Momoh
Former Minister of Information, Prince Anthony Suleiman Momoh, in this interview with journalists in Abuja to mark his 80th birthday...
Women Ministry Advocates Against Upsurge Of Substance Abuse In Children
Last year’s directive by the minister of Health, Professor Isaac Adewole, banning the sale of Codeine containing cough syrups without...
Nigerian Navy: Tackling Piracy, Crime In Gulf Of Guinea
In this report, TARKAA DAVID looks at Nigerian Navy’s efforts in ensuring security in the Gulf of Guinea. The maritime...
NDE’s Job Creation Drive Targets More Women, Youths
Despite the plethora of intervention scheme introduced by successive administrations in the country to tackle youth unemployment, the menace continues...
As Cases Involving Rape Of Minors Increase
Sudden increase in rape cases involving minors in recent time, has become worrisome, to say the least. This situation, many...
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES14 hours ago
Justice Bulkachuwa And Other Judges Married To Politicians
- NEWS24 hours ago
Fayemi Deserves To Be NGF Chairman — Fayose
- NEWS13 hours ago
Israeli PM To Visit Nigeria After 61 Years
- NEWS24 hours ago
Nigerian Senator-elect, Ned Nwoko Honoured In South Africa
- COVER STORIES13 hours ago
States Can Survive Without FG’s Assistance – PMB
- HEALTH23 hours ago
Kogi Confirms 4 Cases Of Lassa Fever
- METRO21 hours ago
NDLEA, NAGAFF To Partner On War Against Illicit Drugs
- NEWS24 hours ago
Anti-godfatherism: el-Rufai Spoke Mind Of Millions Nigerians, Says Civil Society