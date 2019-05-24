Olusola Congratulates Fayemi Over Supreme Court Verdict, Urges Focused Governance

Former Ekiti State Governor and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governorship candidate in the July 14 poll, Professor Kolapo Olusola, has congratulated Governor Kayode Fayemi on his victory at the Supreme Court.

Olusola who described himself as Omoluabi advised Fayemi to sincerely exhibit the true Omoluabi attitude Ekiti people are known for, focus governance in the true sense of it without bitterness.

Olusola who said his own brand of politics is without bitterness but of development and service, called on all PDP members in the state to put the pain behind them and unite to move the party forward.

While thanking Ekiti people for standing by him all through the court cases, Olusola restated that, “my consolation at this time is that the people of Ekiti, as well as Fayemi and the APC knew I was robbed and God being God, the true story shall be told someday by those who orchestrated the theft.

“The least expectations of Ekiti people from Fayemi and APC now is that they should reduce the people’s pains by governing well so the people do not suffer double loss having now lost their mandate freely given.

“I urge Ekiti people to maintain peace and keep hope alive, adding that everyone including himself will cooperate to move Ekiti forward as the state is greater than any individual.”

Olusola stated further, “I am committed to Ekiti, I am going nowhere but will work side-by-side with my people until Ekiti is delivered from clutches of mindless and heartless vampires and election riggers.

“I call to all true lovers of Ekiti that time for a broad coalition to free Ekiti from those mortgaging its interests and destinies to outside forces has come. I am prepared to play my part and together we shall win. Awolowo once said “after darkness comes glorious dawn”

The former deputy governor was also full of praises for his boss, the former governor of the state, Chief Ayodele Fayose and as well all members and leaders of the PDP at the state, zonal and national levels for the unflinching support they gave him.

Olusola had yesterday lost to the APC candidate, Dr. Kayode Fayemi in the Supreme Court saying, “Though we lost at the Supreme Court, this has not diminished our confidence in the judiciary as the last hope of the ordinary citizens out there.

” Again I urge the good people of Ekiti to remain committed to the development of the state and trust in God for better days ahead.

“I congratulate Governor Kayode Fayemi over his election as chairman of Nigeria Governors’ Forum and I wish him success.”

In another development, a Senator -Elect Hon. Opeyemi Bamidele, has charged the newly elected Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum(NGF), Dr Kayode Fayemi , to pursue National interest with patriotic zeal for his reign to be memorable.

He said Fayemi must be committed those interests that would be of immeasurable values to the lives of Nigerians , saying this remains the best way to inscribe his name on the sand of time as patriotic national leader.

In congratulatory message issued in Ado Ekiti, Bamidele salute Fayemi for his bravery to vie for such a plum seat among the 36 governors, stating that this further confirmed his administrative and political competence to be able to lead such a sophisticated body.

“He has proved to be a leader that can be trusted in Ekiti. Now that he has launched himself to national reckoning, he should bring his vast experiences to work in partnership with the federal government and all the governors to be able to add values to the lives of the Nigerian citizens.