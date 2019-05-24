Police Arrest Man Stealing Church Musical Equipment

A burglary suspect, Ighale Tochukwu, aged 26 years, has been arrested and arraigned before the Isolo Magistrates’ Court for breaking into a Redeem Christian Church of God (RCCG) in Lagos twice and carting their musical instruments away.

Tochukwu was allegedly caught inside the ceiling of the RCCG, Liberty Parish, located at Maxwell Mbamalu Street in Ago area of Okota, Lagos.

LEADERSHIP Weekend gathered that the church was burgled on 15 April, 2019, and the musical equipment including a Sony Mixer, were carted away by unknown persons. Days after, the church was said to have replaced them in order to enhance church services.

Then on 26 April, 2019, Tochukwu was said to have burgled the church again and carted away some musical equipment. While he was escaping, the security man on duty accosted him. He lied to the security man that it was their pastor that asked him to bring the items. The security man then contacted their pastor who denied giving such instruction and asked him to hold Tochukwu for him to see him. It was then that Tochukwu knew that the game was up. He was said to have gone into the church and pretended to be praising God while waiting for the pastor but the security man remained at the gate.

While he was still inside the church, Tochukwu reportedly opened the ceiling and attempted to escape. But by then, the church had been surrounded and he was eventually apprehended. He was brought down from the ceiling and taken to Ago Police Division.

During interrogation, he confessed to the crimes.

The police found him culpable and charged him before the Isolo Magistrates’ Court for stealing. He pleaded guilty.

The prosecutor, Mr Oje Uagbale, asked the court for a date for facts and sentence since he had pleaded guilty to the charges preferred against him. Thus, the magistrate, Mrs AO Teluwo, adjourned the matter for facts and sentence. But when he was brought to court, he changed his plea and said he was not guilty.

The court granted him bail in the sum of N100, 000 with one surety in like sum. He was remanded in prison custody pending when he would perfect his bail conditions. The matter was adjourned till June 3, 2019.