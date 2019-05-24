Police Open Investigation On Destruction Of Properties In Abuja

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has opened investigations into the destruction of police and the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) observation post and vehicles at Zuba, Abuja.

Spokesman of the FCT command, DSP. Anjuguri Manzah, said the FCT Commissioner of Police, Bala Ciroma has ordered an investigation that would lead to the identification, arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators of the heinous act to serve as a deterrent to others.

“The FCT Police Command totally condemns the unfortunate activities of hoodlums, in the early hours of Thursday, that resulted in the obstruction of vehicular movement, vandalising and burning down of observation posts belonging to the police and FRSC at Zuba.

“On May 23, 2019, at about 08: 00 hours, one motorcyclist identified as Salisu Hamidu, 32, riding his motorcycle on high speed, in an attempt to manoeuvre his way through vehicles parked by police officers on stop and check duties, swerved his bike into an oncoming car, that is yet to be identified, and was knocked down leaving him with some injuries.

“When notified about the incident, policemen who mobilised to the scene in collaboration with some sympathisers moved the victim to a nearby hospital where he is currently receiving medical attention.

“Meanwhile, some miscreants took advantage of the situation to attack police operatives on their legitimate duty and set observation posts belonging to the police and FRSC on fire; four vehicles parked within the premises were also burnt,” he said.

He further stated: “The FCT police commissioner visited the scene of incident with some senior police officers at about 09:30 hours to assess the situation and ensure normalcy was restored to the area, and has ordered discreet investigation that will lead to the identification, arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators of the heinous act to serve as a deterrent to others.