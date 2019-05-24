Police Recover Baby Sold For N850,000 By Orphanage

A baby said to have been sold for N850, 000 by an orphanage home in Rivers State has been recovered by men of the Edo State Police Command in Enugu State.

The baby, whose name was given as Christabel Omokpia, was two years old when she and her sister, Amanda, were stolen away from Utesi village in Ovia North East local government area by two female tenants of their father in June last year.

Their mother, Faith, left them in the care of the tenants, Mary and Rose, who disappeared with the children to an unknown destination.

Christabel was first sold for N450, 000 by the tenants and she was later sold for N500, 000 to one Ogechi Favour who operates an orphanage in Rivers State.

The little girl was later sold for N850, 000 to one Anioke Augustine in Enugu State who adopted her without due process.

Confirming the development on Thursday, spokesman for Edo Police Command, DSP Chidi Nwabuzor, said it was the police commissioner, Danmallam Abubakar, that ordered for recovery of the children.

“The search for Christabel took police operatives from Benin to Delta State, Anambra State, River State, Imo State and Enugu State.

“Four suspects earlier arrested in connection to the missing children are already in prison in Ondo and Edo States,” he told reporters.

On the whereabouts of Amanda, DSP Nwabuzor said the police would do its best to recover her as it was learnt that a woman bought the yet-to-be-recovered girl and took her to Ogwashikwu in Delta State.