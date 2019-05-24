Posterity Will Judge My Tenure, Says Ambode

Out-going Governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode on Friday ruminated on his tenure which comes to an end on Tuesday and concluded that he had served humanity to the best of his ability, saying posterity will judge his tenure.

Ambode, who spoke during the inauguration of a 400-seater theatre in Epe Area of the state expressed gratitude to God for giving him the grace to serve humanity and govern Lagos.

“This is a more fulfilling day for me. If there is anything for me to say is that I am fulfilled that a day like this can come in the history of this town(Epe). Four days to go in four years, we have turned things around”.

He added, “God has given us the grace that I can come back here and actually spend my last weekend of those four years with my people. We are very delighted that among the theatre that we have established, we have the opportunity to come and commission the one in Epe.

“I am very grateful to God. You never planned what you met on the way. Having had that opportunity to be elected as governor and for four years, one is able to do it in good health and mind. To God be the glory.

“The main purpose of governance is giving back to humanity and serve selflessly. All that put together, I am happy I was able to do that and God gave me the grace. The fact that I am also leaving in good health, is a sort of fulfilment for me,” he said.

While describing governance as continuum, Ambode expressed the hope that his successor, Babajide Sanwoolu will continue where he will stop.