SPORTS
PSG Boss Al-Khelaifi Charged With Athletics Corruption
A French judge has charged the president of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) football club, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, with corruption over Qatari bids to host the world athletics championships.
Judicial sources quoted by AFP news agency said the case focused on the championships held in 2017 and 2019.
Mr Khelaifi, who is also the boss of Qatari TV channel BeIn Sports, has been under investigation since March.
Two payments totalling $3.5m (£2.8m), made in 2011, are under scrutiny.
London won the bidding to host the championships in 2017, but Qatar is hosting this year’s championships in September-October.
It is alleged that the payments were made by Oryx Qatar Sports Investment – a firm jointly owned by Nasser Al-Khelaifi and his brother Khalid – to a firm run by the son of Lamine Diack, ex-president of the IAAF, the world athletics governing body.
Lamine Diack, 85, was charged with corruption in March in relation to the case, while an arrest warrant has been issued for his Senegal-based son, Papa Massata Diack. Lamine Diack was IAAF chief in 1999-2015.
The French term “mis en examen” – meaning “charged” in English – does not automatically trigger a trial, but means that prosecutors strongly suspect wrongdoing.
In a statement Al Khelaifi’s lawyers said the allegations were “inaccurate” and that he “had not validated any payment of any kind whatsoever” in relation to the allegations.
Another BeIn Sports executive, Yousef Al-Obaidly, is also under investigation in France over the awarding of the 2017 championships. He is a PSG board member.
Mr Obaidly, quoted by his lawyer, called the allegations “utterly baseless and unsubstantiated” and said he would contest them.
In January, Mr Al-Khelaifi was elected to the executive committee of European football’s governing body Uefa. Uefa told the BBC it is “monitoring the situation”.
In a statement, the IAAF said: “We continue to be available to the French prosecutor to share any information that may assist the investigation.
“However, we have not seen the specific indictments referred to by the media. The dates published in the media appear to coincide with the bidding timetable for the 2017 IAAF World Championships which were awarded to London.
“The 2019 World Championships bid process began in February 2014 with a decision in November 2014. Our rights holder for the region was, and still is, Abu Dhabi Media, who signed as a partner in January 2014.”
A lawyer for Mr Khelaifi denied any wrongdoing on the part of his client, saying the Oryx payments were fully transparent.
“Nasser Al-Khelaifi was neither a shareholder, nor a director of Oryx in 2011. He did not intervene either directly or indirectly in the candidature of Doha,” he said.
PSG won the French Ligue 1 championship this season, but were knocked out of the Champions League by Manchester United.
HAPPENING NOW
- PSG Boss Al-Khelaifi Charged With Athletics Corruption
- UEL: Don’t Play Cech Against Chelsea, Seaman Warns Arsenal
- Handball: 18 Countries Storm Abuja For Commonwealth Nations Meeting
- U.S. Tasks Nigeria To Leverage On Agriculture For Wealth, Economic Growth
- Macron Urges Brexit Clarity After May Resignation
CATCH UP
Until We Restructure Nigeria, It Won’t Grow – Prince Momoh
Former Minister of Information, Prince Anthony Suleiman Momoh, in this interview with journalists in Abuja to mark his 80th birthday...
Women Ministry Advocates Against Upsurge Of Substance Abuse In Children
Last year’s directive by the minister of Health, Professor Isaac Adewole, banning the sale of Codeine containing cough syrups without...
Nigerian Navy: Tackling Piracy, Crime In Gulf Of Guinea
In this report, TARKAA DAVID looks at Nigerian Navy’s efforts in ensuring security in the Gulf of Guinea. The maritime...
NDE’s Job Creation Drive Targets More Women, Youths
Despite the plethora of intervention scheme introduced by successive administrations in the country to tackle youth unemployment, the menace continues...
As Cases Involving Rape Of Minors Increase
Sudden increase in rape cases involving minors in recent time, has become worrisome, to say the least. This situation, many...
The Role Of Religion In Conscience Formation And Its Effect On Society
It is a known truth that conscience is the moral domain of every human being. It serves as our first...
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES11 hours ago
Justice Bulkachuwa And Other Judges Married To Politicians
- NEWS21 hours ago
Fayemi Deserves To Be NGF Chairman — Fayose
- NEWS24 hours ago
…Ajumogobia Challenges Criminal Trial
- NEWS22 hours ago
Nigerian Senator-elect, Ned Nwoko Honoured In South Africa
- NEWS11 hours ago
Israeli PM To Visit Nigeria After 61 Years
- NEWS24 hours ago
NSCDC Arrests Varsity Student, 9 Others Over Alleged Cyber Crime
- NEWS22 hours ago
6 Northern Groups Root For Gaya Deputy Senate Presidency
- HEALTH20 hours ago
Kogi Confirms 4 Cases Of Lassa Fever