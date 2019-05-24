Connect with us
Russia Promises To Help Africa End Terrorism

Published

1 min ago

on

Vladimir Putin

The Russian President, Vladimir Putin, has pledged to support Africa to resolve local conflicts   and   crises; counter   terrorism   and   extremism, drug   trafficking   and trans-border crime, and other challenges and threats to regional and global security.

President Putin made the promise in his brief address on the Africa Day celebration recently, where he noted a growing multilateral cooperation in various fields within the African Union and other regional   and   sub-regional   structures, as   well   as   the   advancement   of mutually beneficial integration processes.

The Russian President expressed confidence that the forthcoming Russia-Africa Summit and the Business Forum billed to take place in Sochi in October, would foster qualitative development of relations and help to outline new forms of fruitful cooperation.

The speech read in parts, “Ladies and gentlemen! You have my warmest greetings on Africa Day – the holiday celebrating the unity and mutual assistance of the peoples of your continent, their desire for independence, peace and prosperity.

“African   nations   have   achieved   steady   progress   in   social, economic, scientific and technological development and play an increasingly important role in addressing pressing issues on the international agenda.

“We witness a growing multilateral cooperation in various fields within the African Union and other regional   and   sub-regional   structures, as   well   as   the   advancement   of mutually beneficial integration processes. Russia fully supports the efforts of   African   partners   to   resolve   local conflicts   and   crises; counter   terrorism   and   extremism, drug   trafficking   and trans-border crime; confront other challenges and threats to regional and global security.

“I am   pleased   to note   the   friendly   and   constructive   relations   that   our countries enjoy. I am confident that the Russia-Africa Summit and the Business Forum that we will hold in Sochi in October will foster qualitative development of these relations and help us outline new forms of fruitful cooperation. I sincerely wish you good health and success in state activities as well as peace and well-being to the peoples of African continent.”


