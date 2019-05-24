LAW
Supreme Court Affirms Fayemi’s Election As Governor
The Supreme Court has affirmed the election of Kayode Fayemi of the All Progressive Congress (APC) as governor of Ekiti State.
News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad had led the five-man panel that unanimously upheld Fayemi’s victory.
Delivering the lead judgment, Justice John Okoro, held that the decisions at both the Ekiti Election Petition Tribunal and the Court of Abuja which dismissed the petition challenging the governor’s election were right.
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate in the election, Mr Kolapo Olusola-Eleka have challenged Fayemi at the poll held July 2018.
NAN reports that Fayemi was duly declared winner of the election having scored majority votes of 197,459 votes against 178,121 votes pulled by Olusola-Eleka.
The PDP and its candidate had expressed dissatisfaction with the outcome of the result and therefore approached the election tribunal.
They alleged that the election was marred by widespread malpractices, violence, and non-compliance with the Electoral Act among others.
