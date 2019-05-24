TETFund Boss Advocates Establishment Of National Research Devt Foundation

The executive secretary of Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), Prof Suleiman Bogoro has called for the establishment of National Research and Development ( R&D) Foundation that will coordinate national framework for the sustenance and implementation of R&D in the country.

Bogoro who was speaking during the inauguration of an adhoc-committee to deepen the R&D Mandate of the Fund, stated that the foundation when established would promote an effective interface between universities, government and the private sector especially the industrial subsector of the economy.

The executive secretary who lamented that in spite of the role of research and development in national development, the level of R &D infrastructure and productivity in the country remains low at 0.02 per cent added that nothing depicts the weakness in driving research and development in Nigeria as the absence of a national platform for the regulation and strengthening of R&D.

He therefore added that with the executive secretary of the National University Commission (NUC) Prof Rasheed Abubakar already providing the leadership in respect of institutionalisation of R&D in the tertiary education subsector, TETFund through his leadership would also double its effort towards strengthening collaborative partnership between higher education institutions, government and industry, otherwise known as the “ Triple Helix Model”.

The adhoc committee which is co-chaired by founding president of Nigerian Institution of Animal Science, Prof Placid Njoku and the chief executive officer of Human Capital, Nigeria Economic Summit Group (NESG),Tope Toguun was to provide strategic leadership internally to the process of implementing TETfund R&D mandate amongst the staff of the Fund.

In their acceptance speeches, the co-chairmen, Njoku and Toguun, promised to work together with the committee members to ensure that the vision of the executive secretary is fulfilled.