SPORTS
UEL: Don’t Play Cech Against Chelsea, Seaman Warns Arsenal
Former Arsenal goalkeeper David Seaman says his old club should not play Petr Cech in the Europa League final.
The 37-year-old is retiring at the end of the season, meaning the final against his former club Chelsea will be his last game.
While he has been back-up to Bernd Leno in the Premier League this season, Cech has started regularly in the Europa League and is expected to play in Baku.
Cech’s likely starting role against Chelsea on Wednesday also comes on the back of the news he is set to return to his former club as a sporting director in the summer.
Seaman, who wore the gloves for Arsenal for 13 years, “My only thing is that Arsenal really need this; they need this more than Chelsea.
“They need to get into the Champions League and I’m always for playing your strongest team. That means Leno, but I’m sure Cech will play because it’s his last ever game.”
While Seaman is not concerned about a potential conflict of interest for the former Czech Republic international, he admitted he was taken aback by the news that Cech is set to return to Chelsea.
He said: “I was surprised when I heard it. I was really surprised at the timing of it. I was thinking, ‘is that Chelsea that’s brought that out, or someone from Arsenal?’
“Nothing’s been confirmed yet, so if Petr plays I wouldn’t be worried at all. He’s a true professional and even if he is going to join Chelsea, that wouldn’t make any difference to his performance.”
