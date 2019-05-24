NEWS
We Focus On Newly Wedded Women – Kidnap Suspect
A member of a suspected gang of kidnappers in Kpakungu community in Chanchaga Local Government Area of Niger State, has confessed to the abduction of one Halima Ibrahim on May 11, 2019.
The suspect, Mohammed, 25, was said to have kidnapped his victim and held her in captivity for over two weeks while demanding N150, 000 ransom before her release.
Yakubu confessed to journalists on Thursday that he kidnapped Halima with the intent of extorting money from her would-be husband, who also resides in the same area.
He said, “We are from Katcha Local Government Area of the state. I knew that Aliyu Musa had proposed to Halima and I knew he would do anything to secure her freedom, hence, I kidnapped her.
“I called him with her number and told him that she had been kidnapped and ordered him to drop the sum of N150, 000 in a location if he wanted her released. He offered to pay N65, 000.”
Yakubu stated that members of his gang were interested in kidnapping newly wedded women or those about to wed because their husbands/fiancés would be prepared to pay ransom.
The police public relations officer in the state, Muhammad Abubakar, confirmed the incident, saying a team of policemen attached to the Kpakungu Police Station apprehended the suspect following a tip-off.
Abubakar said the victim was rescued by the police personnel, adding that the matter had been charged to court.
