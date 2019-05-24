SPORTS
Woods To Play Memorial Ahead Of US Open
Tiger Woods confirmed Thursday that he will play next week’s Memorial Tournament as he aims to rediscover his best form ahead of next month’s US Open, tournament organisers said.
Woods, who bagged a dramatic 15th major title at the Masters last month, was brought back down to earth with a bump last week after missing the cut at the US PGA Championship.
The tournament at Bethpage Black was the first competitive golf Woods had played since his emotional victory at Augusta — his first major title in 11 years — and the American said he had not practised enough leading into the tournament.
“Just don’t feel well and just not able to do it. But resting would be better, so I would have energy to play,” he said.
However he expressed optimism that he could rediscover his best form.
“There’s no reason why I can’t get up to speed again and crank it back up,” he added.
“I’ve got to start feeling a little bit better first before that happens. We’ll do that first and then start cranking it back up again.”
Woods has added the Memorial in Dublin, Ohio to his schedule in order to get more rounds in ahead of the US Open, which is being held between June 13-16 at Pebble Beach in California.
The 43 -year-old will be making his 17th appearance the invitational tournament hosted by golf legend Jack Nicklaus at Muirfield Village Golf Club.
He most recently won the event in 2012, when he chipped in for birdie on the event’s 70th hole to claim his 73rd PGA Tour victory.
HAPPENING NOW
CATCH UP
Until We Restructure Nigeria, It Won’t Grow – Prince Momoh
Former Minister of Information, Prince Anthony Suleiman Momoh, in this interview with journalists in Abuja to mark his 80th birthday...
Women Ministry Advocates Against Upsurge Of Substance Abuse In Children
Last year’s directive by the minister of Health, Professor Isaac Adewole, banning the sale of Codeine containing cough syrups without...
Nigerian Navy: Tackling Piracy, Crime In Gulf Of Guinea
In this report, TARKAA DAVID looks at Nigerian Navy’s efforts in ensuring security in the Gulf of Guinea. The maritime...
NDE’s Job Creation Drive Targets More Women, Youths
Despite the plethora of intervention scheme introduced by successive administrations in the country to tackle youth unemployment, the menace continues...
As Cases Involving Rape Of Minors Increase
Sudden increase in rape cases involving minors in recent time, has become worrisome, to say the least. This situation, many...
The Role Of Religion In Conscience Formation And Its Effect On Society
It is a known truth that conscience is the moral domain of every human being. It serves as our first...
MOST POPULAR
-
COVER STORIES12 hours ago
Justice Bulkachuwa And Other Judges Married To Politicians
-
NEWS22 hours ago
Fayemi Deserves To Be NGF Chairman — Fayose
-
NEWS22 hours ago
Nigerian Senator-elect, Ned Nwoko Honoured In South Africa
-
NEWS11 hours ago
Israeli PM To Visit Nigeria After 61 Years
-
NEWS24 hours ago
Defunct CPC Chieftains Beg PMB For Recognition
-
NEWS22 hours ago
6 Northern Groups Root For Gaya Deputy Senate Presidency
-
HEALTH21 hours ago
Kogi Confirms 4 Cases Of Lassa Fever
-
NEWS24 hours ago
Senator Recommends PPP To Achieve Universal Health Coverage