Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

Zamfara Gubernatorial Tussle: PDP Govs Congratulate Mutawale 

Published

1 min ago

on


Governor of Bayelsa State and chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party Governors Forum (PDPGF), Hon Henry Seriake Dickson, has congratulated former Federal Lawmaker, Dr. Bello Mohammed Mutawalle, on his  return as the Governor-elect for Zamfara State and the victory of other PDP candidates in the State by the Supreme Court.

Dickson also congratulated the leaders of the party and its teeming supporters in Zamfara  for their dedication, commitment and resilience which culminated in the party’s victory at the polls in Zamfara.

The Bayelsa governor who is also Chairman òf the South South Governors Forum thanked the Judiciary for standing up to the expectations of all well meaning Nigerians as an impartial arbiter òf Justice.

He said that it was rather reassuring and commendable for the judiciary to display such a high level of courage and professionalism, especially given the unusual times.

He said that the ruling by the five-member panel of the Supreme Court read by Justice Paul Adamu Galinji, on Friday, which annulled all the votes of the APC and returned Mutawalle as winner, was victory for justice and democracy in action.

He said, “I hereby congratulate the Gubernatorial Candidate òf the Peoples Democratic Party in Zamfara State, Dr. Bello Mohammed Mutawalle, on his victory at the Supreme Court whose ruling returned him as the winner of the gubernatorial election in the state.

“I also commend the leaders of the PDP and the teeming supporters of the party in Zamfara for their dedication and resilience.

“And very importantly, I thank the Judiciary, once again, for standing up to the expectations of the well-meaning Nigerian public as a strong, impartial arbiter that could be trusted.

“This landmark judgment is a victory for justice and indeed democracy in action.”

The Governor commended the national chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, for his exemplary display of leadership which has resulted in several victories for the PDP even during the prevailing circumstances.

 


ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Small Manhood And Poor Bedroom Game Made Me Stay Away from Love Making For 4yrs...But These Simple Solutions WORKED! Check Out My Breakthrough!
Related Topics:
Advertisement

HAPPENING NOW

CATCH UP

FEATURES2 hours ago

Sadique Abubakar: Reinventing Nigeria’s Air Power

Historically, air power, a fundamental component of a nation’s military force, remains a decisive and critical factor in determining the...
INTERVIEWS10 hours ago

Until We Restructure Nigeria, It Won’t Grow – Prince Momoh

Former Minister of Information, Prince Anthony Suleiman Momoh, in this interview with journalists in Abuja to mark his 80th birthday...
FEATURES10 hours ago

Women Ministry Advocates Against Upsurge Of Substance Abuse In Children

Last year’s directive by the minister of Health, Professor Isaac Adewole, banning the sale of Codeine containing cough syrups without...
FEATURES10 hours ago

Nigerian Navy: Tackling Piracy, Crime In Gulf Of Guinea

In this report, TARKAA DAVID looks at Nigerian Navy’s efforts in ensuring security in the Gulf of Guinea. The maritime...
FEATURES10 hours ago

NDE’s Job Creation Drive Targets More Women, Youths

Despite the plethora of intervention scheme introduced by successive administrations in the country to tackle youth unemployment, the menace continues...
FEATURES11 hours ago

As Cases Involving Rape Of Minors Increase

Sudden increase in rape cases involving minors in recent time, has become worrisome, to say the least. This situation, many...

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: