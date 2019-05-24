Zamfara Gubernatorial Tussle: PDP Govs Congratulate Mutawale 

Governor of Bayelsa State and chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party Governors Forum (PDPGF), Hon Henry Seriake Dickson, has congratulated former Federal Lawmaker, Dr. Bello Mohammed Mutawalle, on his return as the Governor-elect for Zamfara State and the victory of other PDP candidates in the State by the Supreme Court.

Dickson also congratulated the leaders of the party and its teeming supporters in Zamfara for their dedication, commitment and resilience which culminated in the party’s victory at the polls in Zamfara.

The Bayelsa governor who is also Chairman òf the South South Governors Forum thanked the Judiciary for standing up to the expectations of all well meaning Nigerians as an impartial arbiter òf Justice.

He said that it was rather reassuring and commendable for the judiciary to display such a high level of courage and professionalism, especially given the unusual times.

He said that the ruling by the five-member panel of the Supreme Court read by Justice Paul Adamu Galinji, on Friday, which annulled all the votes of the APC and returned Mutawalle as winner, was victory for justice and democracy in action.

He said, “I hereby congratulate the Gubernatorial Candidate òf the Peoples Democratic Party in Zamfara State, Dr. Bello Mohammed Mutawalle, on his victory at the Supreme Court whose ruling returned him as the winner of the gubernatorial election in the state.

“I also commend the leaders of the PDP and the teeming supporters of the party in Zamfara for their dedication and resilience.

“And very importantly, I thank the Judiciary, once again, for standing up to the expectations of the well-meaning Nigerian public as a strong, impartial arbiter that could be trusted.

“This landmark judgment is a victory for justice and indeed democracy in action.”

The Governor commended the national chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, for his exemplary display of leadership which has resulted in several victories for the PDP even during the prevailing circumstances.