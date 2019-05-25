2nd Term Inauguration: Enugu Muslims Pray For PMB, Ugwuanyi

Muslims in Enugu State held Jummat prayers at their Central Mosque located at Owerri road, Enugu, to mark the last Friday of the first term of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State and prayed to Allah to grant them success in their second term.

Offering prayers at the event, which was graced by Gov Ugwuanyi as part of the activities marking his 2nd term inauguration, the Chief Imam, Enugu, Imam Zurka Said, also prayed for the successful inauguration of the president and Gov Ugwuanyi and commended the governor for his peace initiatives, humble disposition and commitment to national unity.

The Chief Imam added that the good deeds of the governor have enhanced peace and harmonious existence of all Nigerians resident in Enugu State, asking the “Almighty Allah to give him good health and support him so that he will continue with his good works”.

According to him, “Gov Ugwuanyi has always honoured us and we will all continue to pray for him and use this inaugural prayer to ask Allah to elevate him to another level after his second term in 2023. Anyone that does good for Allah, Allah will bless the person”.

Earlier, the chairman of NASFAT, Enugu State, Muhammad Usman, who appreciated the governor for his presence at the event also prayed for God’s blessing upon President Buhari, “all the governors and their teams, the ministers and members of the State Assembly and National Assembly” and “empower them to take Nigeria to a greater level”.

In his remark, the Sarkin Hausa Community, HRH, Abubakar Sambo, expressed gratitude to Gov Ugwuanyi for his humility and love for every resident of the state irrespective of religion or tribe and equally thanked him for the fruits and food items his administration presented to the Muslims for break of their fast.

Other dignitaries at the event were the commissioner of police, Enugu State, Sulaiman Balarabe, leader of the State Assembly, Rt Hon Ikechukwu Ezeugwu, special adviser to the governor on Special Duties and SDGs, Mrs Mabel Agbo, among others.