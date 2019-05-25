NEWS
8 Years After, Oyo Re-inaugurates ALGON
Eight years after it was disbanded, the Oyo State chapter of the Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON) has been re-inaugurated.
The association, which is the official association of elected local government chairmen, was re-inaugurated on Friday in the office of the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Mr Bimbo Kolade.
The new ALGON executive are; Mr Ayodeji Abbas-Aleshinloye; Chairman, Pastor Jesutoye Oluyinka; Secretary, Mr Bosun Ajuwon; Financial Secretary, Mr Niyi Adeagbo, Publicity Secretary, Mr Ibrahim Habib, Welfare Officer, Bisi Oladeji; Ex-Officio1, Wasiu Owolabi, Ex-Officio 2.
The new local government chairmen were elected May last year.
Speaking during the inauguration, Kolade said the group would have been inaugurated long before now but for the 2019 election activities which started early last year.
He charged the new officers to work hard to justify the confidence reposed in them by their colleagues.
In his remarks, Abass-Aleshinloye hailed the LG bosses for having confidence in the executive’s ability to represent them well.
He said four of the seven zonal leaders are among those elected in a rancour-free process.
According to him, the revival of ALGON which went into extinction in the state in 2011, will make it easy to tackle local government issues collectively.
