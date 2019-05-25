A/Ibom Govt Decries Influx Of Mentally Sick Into State

Akwa Ibom State government has decried the high rate of lunatics into the state.

The commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Welfare, Dr Glory Edet, who made the disclosure in Uyo, the state capital, while flagging off the evacuation of mentally sick persons from the streets, said 70 per cent of the hundreds of mentally deranged persons in the streets of the state were sneaked in from neighbouring states at night.

Edet said the desire of the state governor is to achieve a clean and serene environment for residents and investors.

She expressed sadness that during recovery of the victims, 70 per cent of the treated persons were discovered to be non-indigenes who were sneaked into the state by people at night.

“I want to appeal to the security agencies to also help the state government because most of the time, when the mad people become well, we discover that almost 70 per cent are not from Akwa Ibom State meaning that people bring them to the state when they hear that the government is evacuating lunatics, treating and rehabilitating them.”

She said the state government received reliable information of the influx of mentally sick persons who are loitering along the streets in the state, which informed the state government’s decision to help rehabilitate them from the streets.

“Akwa Ibom State government, as part of its responsibility of creating an enabling environment for its citizens, thought it wise to help evacuate, sponsor and ensure sick persons lying on the streets are given better treatments and care.

“We are here today to evacuate all the lunatics off the streets and we will not just evacuate them but will evacuate them from the streets, take them to psychiatrist hospitals where they will be treated by doctors,” She added.