ENTERTAINMENT
AMEBO’S KORNER: Wizkid, Patoranking Handshakes Raise Eyebrows
Award winning Olofofo Nigerian on twitter has got something to say about the Wizkid and Patoranking handshake.
The Patoranking ‘Wilmer’ album listening party held at Lagos few days back was one like never before and many entertainment industry bigwigs were present.
Baba Nla Himself, D’Banj (Koko Master), Tiwa Savage to mention a few turned up for Patoranking.
When the whole Nigerian was happy that love was brooding again in the industry, then one self-acclaimed “FBI” had something to say about Wizkid and Pato handshake. He said the handshake was not ordinary and alleged that they might belong to group.
Though many people have attributed certain handshakes to cultism, I don’t know what Olofofo is driving at? But sha… Let me allow him think anything he likes. He’s entitled to his opinion.
Also, it’s funny that people have not allowed sleeping dog rest as they continue to take this yahoo case too far.
Following the arrest and detention of Naira Marley by EFCC, some angry Nigerian youths visited the “Esu” shrine to cast spell on Ruggedman over his alleged involvement in the case.
The guys in a video speaking in Ijebu dialect were appeasing the gods to fight the popular rapper Ruggedman for allegedly worsening the case against Naira. They also offered sacrifice and prayers so that Naira Marley is set free.
Well, I don’t blame them. Youths are now looking for quick wealth and supporting anyone who can give them peanuts even if it means the person is a ritualist, they don’t care. This has shown how our society has fallen and how people behave.
So what Ruggedman said was bad that they are calling on Ogun to strike him? This is just ignorance and confusion. They should please face their business and let Ruggedi Baba live his life. Moreover their “jazz” won’t work. Marley is in detention because of alleged evidence against him.
HAPPENING NOW
CATCH UP
Producing Iron Ore, Phosphate Locally
The Ministry of Mines and Steel Development recently played host to a delegation from two banks and another from a...
Lagos School Where Students Learn In Tears
It was a moment of emotional outbursts as students of Ojota Junior Secondary School, Ojota, Lagos State, relive their efforts...
Empowering Women Is Key To Eradicating Poverty – Isoken
Isoken Nwabunka, Head of Administration at the Grooming Centre, our Woman of Substance for this week, is very passionate about...
Suicide: No One Heard Their Silent Cry For Help
Incidences of suicide have been on the rise in the past few weeks with the deaths leaving loved ones with...
Studying Law Was A Deliberate Decision – Abah
Humphrey Abah, a lawyer, served as a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. He served in various capacities as...
Monarchs And Politics: Any Backlash?
TOPE FAYEHUN writes on whether or not there is backlash for any traditional ruler who engaged in partisan politics Unlike...
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES22 hours ago
Justice Bulkachuwa And Other Judges Married To Politicians
- NEWS22 hours ago
Israeli PM To Visit Nigeria After 61 Years
- COVER STORIES22 hours ago
States Can Survive Without FG’s Assistance – PMB
- POLITICS20 hours ago
Lawmaker To Obaseki: You’re Political Creation Of Oshiomhole
- NEWS20 hours ago
FG Approves Committee On Civil Service Rebranding
- NEWS12 hours ago
Adamawa Rerun: Don’t Disobey Court Order, Ardo Tells INEC
- COVER STORIES22 hours ago
Stool-Splitters: Governors Who Carved Up Domains Of Traditional Rulers
- LAW12 hours ago
Supreme Court Nullifies APC’s Candidates Elections In Zamfara