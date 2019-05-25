AMEBO’S KORNER: Wizkid, Patoranking Handshakes Raise Eyebrows

Award winning Olofofo Nigerian on twitter has got something to say about the Wizkid and Patoranking handshake.

The Patoranking ‘Wilmer’ album listening party held at Lagos few days back was one like never before and many entertainment industry bigwigs were present.

Baba Nla Himself, D’Banj (Koko Master), Tiwa Savage to mention a few turned up for Patoranking.

When the whole Nigerian was happy that love was brooding again in the industry, then one self-acclaimed “FBI” had something to say about Wizkid and Pato handshake. He said the handshake was not ordinary and alleged that they might belong to group.

Though many people have attributed certain handshakes to cultism, I don’t know what Olofofo is driving at? But sha… Let me allow him think anything he likes. He’s entitled to his opinion.

Also, it’s funny that people have not allowed sleeping dog rest as they continue to take this yahoo case too far.

Following the arrest and detention of Naira Marley by EFCC, some angry Nigerian youths visited the “Esu” shrine to cast spell on Ruggedman over his alleged involvement in the case.

The guys in a video speaking in Ijebu dialect were appeasing the gods to fight the popular rapper Ruggedman for allegedly worsening the case against Naira. They also offered sacrifice and prayers so that Naira Marley is set free.

Well, I don’t blame them. Youths are now looking for quick wealth and supporting anyone who can give them peanuts even if it means the person is a ritualist, they don’t care. This has shown how our society has fallen and how people behave.

So what Ruggedman said was bad that they are calling on Ogun to strike him? This is just ignorance and confusion. They should please face their business and let Ruggedi Baba live his life. Moreover their “jazz” won’t work. Marley is in detention because of alleged evidence against him.