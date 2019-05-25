NEWS
Anti-Human Trafficking Campaign: Dutch Govt Plans Agric Devt Programme For Youths In Edo
In a fresh push to complement the state government’s effort at providing youths with in-demand skills and empowerment packages for self-sustenance, the Netherlands government has disclosed plans to invest in agricultural programmes targeting horticulture and oil palm for young persons in Edo State, to boost entrepreneurship and productivity.
Head of Netherlands representation in Lagos, Michel Deelen, disclosed this during a courtesy visit to the Edo State Government House, in Benin City, Edo State.
He commended the state government’s multi-pronged initiative in curbing human trafficking and illegal migration in the state.
Deelen said the state government is doing creditably well in capacity building and job creation for youths in the state, noting “The question is that, what can we do to make sure there is economic development in Nigeria and Edo in particular. We also discussed how we can help the Nigeria economy develop further. President Muhammadu Buhari travelled to Netherland last year and we signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).”
He stated that the Dutch and Nigerian governments are developing different plans, which include one targeted at agriculture, with emphasis on horticulture and oil palm, which is available in Edo.”
He added, “We also have projects where we train young people in setting up their own businesses or finding jobs easier and one of these programmes is also implemented in Edo.”
On her part, Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General of the State, Mrs Yinka Omorogbe, said the state government will sustain the fight against human trafficking and irregular migration in the state.
Omorogbe, who is also Chairman, Edo State Taskforce Against Human Trafficking (ETAHT), added that the state government has changed the narratives with its reforms and skills development.
