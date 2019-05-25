Bagudu Bids Farewell To Commissioners After Valedictory Session

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State, after presiding over the last state executive council meeting with his Commissioners at the Government House in Birnin Kebbi bid them farewell.

At the meeting which was the last state executive meeting before May 29th ,the governor while appreciating the commissioners and other political appointees in his cabinet for their performance and sacrifice during the last four years that they served the state said the law does not permit him to keep them beyond May 29 when a new administration is expected to start steering the affairs of the state.

He said during the four year period of his stewardship Kebbi State had witnessed tremendous economic progress and development.

According to him “It is because of the giant strides the state recorded in agriculture particularly rice production that brought rice millers such as WACOT, LABANA ,Dangote and others in different areas of the state. We thank God they are doing well”.

He said his administration also signed an MOU with the NNPC for ethanol production and might also enter into partnership with a German company for energy extracting plant to boost the economy of Kebbi State.

While thanking his cabinet members and those he said had helped to contribute to the achievements recorded by his administration, he reiterated his commitment to improving the economic status of the state and its people.