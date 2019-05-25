Connect with us
Bandit Attacks: Katsina Emirate Suspends Sallah Durbar

Published

1 min ago

on


The Katsina Emirate Council says it would not hold the usual Sallah Durbar during the forthcoming Eid Fitr to morn victims of recent bandit attack in some communities in the state.

The Emirates Information Officer, Alhaji Ibrahim Bindawa, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Katsina.

“His Royal Highness, the Emir of Katsina, Alhaji Abdulmumini Kabir has directed me to inform the people of the state that following bandit attacks in some communities in the state, the usual Sallah Durbar will not hold during the Eid Fitr celebration,” Bindawa said.

He said however, that special prayers would be held after the Eid prayer for sustainable peace in the state and the country at large.
Bandits had attacked communities including Batsari, Danmusa and Kankara killing many people.(NAN)


