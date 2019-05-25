ENTERTAINMENT
Cardi B Shifts Baltimore Concert Due To Cosmetic Surgery
Cardi B has pulled out from Friday night’s 92Q Spring Bling Festival in Baltimore. A makeup date has also already been announced by the radio station set for Sept. 8. TMZ reports that Cardi was advised to bail by doctors as she continues to recover from recent cosmetic surgeries.
TMZ reports say the Bronx native needs proper time to allow the swelling to go down from liposuction and breast augmentation. Cardi has talked about going under the knife for liposuction during some of her performances after giving birth to baby Kulture last summer.
Additionally, Cardi B will not take the stage at either of her other shows scheduled for this weekend in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., and Syracuse, N.Y. Those have been rescheduled for Sept. 6 and Sept. 7, according to Live Nation.
“Cardi was overzealous in getting back to work,” a publicist for the “I Like It” rapper relayed to Page Six. “She didn’t take the time necessary to fully recover. Her strenuous schedule has taken a toll on her body and now has been given strict doctors orders to pull out the rest of her performances in May.”
