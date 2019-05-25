Conservation of Migratory Birds Mandatory – Stakeholders

Birds took the centre stage as school pupils, teachers, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members and community members of Nguru Emirate in Yobe State recently rallied for the conservation of the Egyptian vulture while commemorating this year’s World Migratory Bird Day (WMBD) with the theme “Protect Birds: be a solution to plastic pollution” .

As part of the activities to commemorate 2019 WMBD and in a bid to sensitise, create awareness and advocate for the conservation of birds, especially migratory birds of which Egyptian vulture is one, NCF through its Project Office in Nguru, gathered the students and NYSC members at the Nguru Local Government Area (LGA) secretariat.

After a brief from the Project Officer, Harry Hanson, on the purpose of the day, the participants trooped out to rally from the LGA Secretariat to Government Girls Senior School (GGSS).

After the rally, the students, teachers, NYSC members, community leaders, representatives of National Park Service, Nigeria Police and Provost of College of Health Science & Technology gathered at GGSS where the students made presentations in drama, poem and talks.

The Director General of NCF, Dr. Muhtari Aminu-Kano, represented by NCF Head Communications, Oladapo Soneye, delivered a keynote address which highlighted the health and economic benefits of vultures to human. He also stressed the need for community members to conserve the habitat of the bird species especially migratory birds.

The guest lecturer for the event, Dr. Sulaiman Mohammed, a lecturer from the Federal University, Dutse, delivered a lecture on the theme.

In his presentation, he stated that “plastics are one of the most widely used materials in the world, with an annual production of more than 300 million tons.

What often escapes one’s attention is that the plastic is used for its main purpose for only a moment compared with its lifecycle of 20 to 500 years. Lightweight and designed to last, the discarded pieces are easily transported to ecosystems through the forces of nature causing serious threats to migratory species around the world. An estimated 8 million tons of plastic wastes enter the world’s oceans each year. To make matters worse, plastic does not simply dissolve, broken down into small particles by water, sunlight and wind, it often leads to lethal cases of ingestion and entanglement.”

The chairman, NCF Promoter Committee, Yobe State, Alhaji Ladan Galadima, and the Provost, the College of Health Science and Technology, Dr. Amisu Mai Musa, in their remarks, appreciated the efforts of NCF and clamour for all the people to rise up to the challenge of plastic pollution.

The day ended with bird watching outing in the wetlands, where participants were engaged on the use of binoculars, bird identification and nature interpretation.

Twelve secondary schools, three primary schools and College of Health Science and Technology students partook in the day’s activities.