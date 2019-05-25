NEWS
Consider An All Inclusive Government, PCP Tasks APC
The Peoples Coalition Party (PCP) has called on the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) to consider an all inclusive government as a way of fostering unity as it prepares to enter the second tenure of governance at the federal level.
The party’s advice is contained in a press statement issued by its national chairman Chief Don Anthony Chukwuma Harmattan and made available to LEADERSHIP Weekend yesterday.
Part of the statement reads, “We appeal to the government and the ruling party APC to embrace a reconciliatory posture by ensuring that all stakeholders are considered in an inclusive government to foster development, peace, progress, fairness, Equity and Justice to all. Nigeria needs absolute unity at this time in our history.”
This is even as the party commended its supporters nationwide for the enormous support it got during the general election in February 2019.
While appreciating its supporter across the 36 states of the federation as well as the federal capital territory (FCT) for voting for the party during the election, the party said, “We came out the third force in the 2019 presidential election, we wish to reaffirm our total commitment to peace, progress and Economic stabilization for the the improvement of lives of the citizenry including the less privileged in our society.”
The party therefore call on the Federal government to concentrate their efforts and developmental focus towards creating jobs for all active youths in the country in order to reduce the menace of kidnappings, killings and armed robbery now ravaging every parts of the country.
Warning on sentimental decision by the government, the PCD chairman said, “Most importantly, Our government must avoid being seen as a promoter of herdsmen Killings, defender of terrorism, banditry and the vandalization of properties and homes of law abiding citizens of Nigeria.
“We hereby vehemently call on government to quickly shelve it’s planned creation of herdsmen radio station but instead concentrate in creating employment for all youths in Nigeria.”
