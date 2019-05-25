Culture Weds Diplomacy: Brazilian Envoy Hosts Araba Agbaye

The Araba Agbaye, His Eminence Aworeni Awodotun Owolabi, has paid a courtesy visit to the Consulate General of the Brazilian Embassy.

At the visit, Araba Aworeni expressed his delight for the reality of the visit stating the major purpose of the courtesy visit to the embassy was to appreciate Brazil’s efforts in promoting and uplifting Yoruba cultural heritage as well as to thank the Brazilian Government and people for approving Yoruba Language as an intangible heritage in Brazil.

The Araba Agbaye seized the opportunity to inform the Consular General about the planned official visit of the Council of Chiefs (the Awo Olodumerindinlogun) to Brazil which is being organised by three different groups and institutions in Brazil.

“It is my hope that the visit will enable me and my council of chiefs hold crucial meetings and conferences with relevant stakeholders to explore all areas of comparative advantage between both nations for the benefit of our people,” Aworeni said.

It is expected that there will be events in Sao Paulo City and Santos; City of Rio de Janeiro; as well as the City of Salvador, Bahia.

The 15 days event, according to the planners, is planned in such a way that as it is ending, the Olojo Festival in Ile-Ife, thus, all participants are expected back in Nigeria.

His Eminence Awodotun Owolabi Aworeni, further stated that as a result of the Consular’s consistency in promoting and preserving Yoruba cultural heritages home and abroad, the council of chiefs (the Awo Olodumerindinlogun) has decided to confer an honorary chieftaincy title of the “Agbasaga Awo Agbaye” (the Promoter of Yoruba Culture) on the Consular General of Brazil, Ambassador Falvio Roberto Bonzanini.

“It may interest you that I am the custodian and representative of Orunmila (the god of wisdom and divination). My influence transcends African countries. That is, anywhere in the world Ifa is being practised as a traditional religion. I am the global head of all Ifa practitioners. Not only that, as tradition demands, I am expected to visit all Baba Awo and Omo Awo to see to their well being across the globe being their father. This is one of the legacies bestowed on me by Orunmila.

“In Yorubaland before a king could be selected and appointed by the Kingmakers, Ifa must be consulted through the Araba Agbaye as the representative of Orunmila. The Araba Agbaye means “a bigger edifice/symbol” where other “Araba” in the world are sourced from. Meanwhile, it is the responsibility of Araba Agbaye to maintain peaceful co-existence among the heads of other deities.”

Responding, Ambassador Bonzanini, expressed his appreciation and that of the Government of the Federative Republic Brazil over the courtesy visit of the Araba Agbaye and the council of chiefs (the Awo Olodumerindinlogun).

As he receives the traditional chieftaincy title of Agbasaga Awo Agbaye, he gave his assurances and consideration to the Araba Agbaye-in-Council.