Ex-Super Eagles’ Players Laud Wike Over Investment In Sports

Prominent former Nigerian Internationals and Super Eagles players, have praised Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike for promoting sports for the empowerment of youths in the state.

The former Super Eagles stars, who had earlier participated in a novelty football match to mark the fourth year anniversary of the Wike-led administration, called on the governor to sustain the investment in sports.

Speaking to newsmen at Government House, Port Harcourt on Friday night,

Former Nigerian Winger, Finidi George said he was impressed by the results attained by Wike in the area of sports.

George said: “His first four years have been great in many aspects. He is always promoting sports. We can see what he has done at the Madrid academy and we are looking forward to him doing more in his next tenure.

“We are happy to be here and to pray for him to really do more in sports and we will always be back here to support him in whatever thing he will need from us as ex-football players.

“He has done a good big job. We look forward to seeing more.I really love it, the stadium was filled up. We had a good game and we enjoyed it ”

Also speaking, former Super Eagles Captain, Kanu Nwankwo expressed happiness that the governor has kept his promise in the area of sports development.

Nwankwo said: “For us, we are pleased. That is why we came all the way to honor him, knowing that he is doing great, knowing that he is going to do even better. We pray for him and we are supporting him.

“If we can have more of him in Nigeria, grassroots football will develop. What he is doing at the academy is one of the keys that will help the youths.”

On his part, former Super Eagles Goalkeeper, Peter Rufai commended Wike for his passion for sports development.

Rufai said: “I have been quite away from Rivers state for sometime. Since I came back to Nigeria in 2009, I have been busy with activities of sports development till date.

“If there is any governor in this country that I have heard of his love and passion for sports, it is the governor of Rivers state. This is the man that has been reviving sports.

“I want to go deep into what Governor Wike is doing for the people of Rivers state. He is reviving the State, he is giving hope ,life to the people. He has a deep understanding of what sports can do for the country.

“For the people of Rivers state, I am a Rivers guy. I am from Opobo, I started my football career from Port Harcourt, from Sharks as a young boy. I played for Blue Angels under 13 team. I was made here.

“I am a product of Rivers state and at large Nigeria. I was not made in Europe. So what he is doing now is to make talents, is to make our Rivers youths, he is now reviving the beauty of sports.

“Rivers State, this is the kind of leader we need and as such we owe him that support. We have to be by him,we have to support him, pray for him”.

The Super Eagles players later inspected the Real Madrid Football Academy in Port Harcourt.