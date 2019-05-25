NEWS
FG Harps On Promoting Economic Growth Through Transport
The federal government has pledged its commitment in making the transportation sector the key pillar of economic recovery and growth plan in the country.
The minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, stated this in Abuja at the maiden edition of the Transportation and Logistics Excellence Awards (TLEA) organised by the Motor Vehicle Administration Academy.
The minister, who was represented by the director, Road Transport and Mass Transit Administration at the ministry, Dr Anthonia Ekpa, stated that an adequate transportation system would help build a better Nigerian economy, which basically revolves around the sector.
“Without transportation, you can’t revamp the economy. You can see we now have the rail lines, we are moving to Ajaokuta very fast and what has been moribund hitherto has been revamped through the road sector,” he said.
Convener of the award ceremony, Prince Shegun Obayendo, noted the growth in transportation across the country, stressing that stakeholders in this growth must be recognised to encourage them to do even better.
“The award was organised to recognise those who have done well in the sector. All the excellent things we are doing in the transport sector are now being brought to the fore, it’s now being recognised and celebrated.
“When people do good things and they are recognised, it spurs them to do more, and that is our aim: for them to do more,” he said.
In his remarks, the Corp Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corp (FRSC), Marshal Boboye Oyeyemi, said the public/private partnership has enabled better understanding of road safety in the country.
He lauded the award ceremony noting that many new things come up everyday and nobody is talking about them. “It is time we began to talk about these things.”
One of the awardees and director, Road Transport Services in Cross River State, Paul Membep, said the award would spur road safety in every nook and cranny of the state, adding that road safety can only achieve success if taken to the people.
