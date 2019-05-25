FG To Deepen Efforts Toward Commercialisation Of Research Findings – Onu

The Federal Government on Friday in Abuja said it would intensify efforts toward ensuring research findings in the country were commercialised.

Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, the Minister of Science and Technology, made the assertion when he visited the NBTI -Enabled Honey Making Factory, A & Shine International Limited, at Kuje Area Council.

The National Board for Technology Incubation (NBTI) is an agency under the Ministry of Science and Technology that is in charge of significant incubations in the country.

Onu said concrete efforts would be made to produce what Nigerians need, urging citizens to consume products that were made in the country.

“We want research findings to be commercialised, to be converted into products and services that find their place in the market so that Nigerians can benefit from efforts the government is making.

“If our research findings end up only in our laboratories, then Nigerians will not know about them.

” Nigeria will continue to buy products from other countries that can be made in Nigeria.

“Also, this is why what I have seen today and what you are doing and what has attracted Federal Government is of great important to our nation.

“The NBTI is a very specialised agency. There are 17 agencies under the supervision of science and technology, but the NBTI stands out because they have a unique responsibility, ” he said.

According to him, the mandate of NBTI is unique in the sense that all other 16 agencies conduct research but their research findings are transferred to NBTI for incubation, commercialisation and conversation into product and services.

The minister commended the huge contribution of the factory toward the national economy.

“This company is a success story. This company has archived so much that the country is happy about.

“Today your product is found in all towns and villages in Nigeria. We all know the importance of honey, garlic, ginger and moringer to the health of human beings.

” We are very happy that you are not interested in exporting honey in natural state. We prefer honey converted into product via value addition that is more useful to us and that can earn more money for you,” he said.

Onu promised that four other relevant agencies of the ministry would support the factory to upgrade its standard of production.

The NBTI Director General, Dr Mohamed Jibrin, said the NBTI would help the factory to further collaborate with investors, governments and other relevant research institutes to boost quality and quantity of production.

The founder of A & Shine International Limited, Mrs Bukola Adeshina, said the vision for setting up the factory was to establish a pilot zero waste apiculture farm centre in the country and Africa.

“Our mission is to be the most distinguished premier manufacturer of pure honey and other bee hive products in Africa with good quality and innovation with varieties of medical infusion.

“ That will produce healthy living products for mankind using the abundance of natural herbs and roots,“ she said.

According to her, 70 per cent of the rural population depend on agriculture.

She said that there was need to tackle the decline in agricultural growth, productivity as well as the rural employment opportunities that were lacking.

Adeshina added that there was need to focus on bee-keeping and its vital link to agriculture and employment, ” she said. (NAN)