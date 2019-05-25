ENTERTAINMENT
Ghana Music Industry Dislikes Me – Shatta Wale
Controversial Ghanaian dancehall singer, Shatta Wale, has said that the music industry in his home country Ghana hates him so much despite love from fans.
The singer made this known few days after he had a fracas with fellow dancehall singer, Stonebwoy at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards held at the Accra International Conference Centre on Saturday, 18 May 2019.
“Ghana loves me but the music industry and its players hate me so much that they wish I never played any hit song again but [the] laws of Ghana will work …,” Shatta Wale tweeted after the show.
The fracas started after Stonebwoy was announced Reggae Dancehall Artistes of the Year, then Shatta Wale and his crew approached the podium to congratulate him, but Stonebwoy would have none of it as the situation became a fracas that had him pull out a gun.
Stonebwoy later apologized for his actions stressing that “I’m sorry for the incident that happened earlier. I only had to react out of natural instincts because we all know how premeditative some people can be. We’ve seen on social media the threats and everything, so, we couldn’t come in unprepared because anything could have happened as you guys saw. I come in peace and I go in peace and I apologise to the whole of Ghana…” Stonebwoy said on stage when he picked his second award of the night after the show had resumed following the fracas.
