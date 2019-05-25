NEWS
Group Empowers 100 Widows In Itire Suburbs Of Lagos
Widows from the suburbs of Odo-Itire in Surulere, Lagos came in their droves as over a hundred of them benefited from the widows’ empowerment and health talk hosted by a non-governmental organisation, Kings’ Group Inc.
Never before was a health talk and empowerment programme of this magnitude held at the area as medical officials from Ayo Classical Medical Centre conducted free medical check at the maiden edition tagged ‘Widows Assist Program (WAP 1.0).’ They also got material gifts with food, and drinks.
Founder of Kings’ Group Inc, King Ogunremi, stated that the initiative was to uplift the widows and alleviate their challenges. “We were born and grew up here in Itire, Surulere. The team, made up of young men and women, decided that we should be doing something tangible for our mothers because they are the backbones of our existence. So, we decided to start this Widows Assisted Program (WAP) initiative to help them as widows, medically and financially, so that they can startup a small-scale business. Ten of the widows would be placed on monthly allowance,” Ogunremi said.
79-year-old widow, Helen Davies, who was among those beneficiaries disclosed that she was diagnosed of high blood pressure and was placed on drug and further medical treatment at the hospital.
“The programme has really been of help to me as I am now aware of my health status.
They also asked me about the business I can do, so I am waiting for their support.” she states.
The medical experts were led by Dr AbdulRasaq Ayodeji, who noted that a good number of the widows had high blood pressure traceable to overthinking and stress.
He said, “We’ve enlightened them on the importance of health and also diagnosed and given them free drugs. We carried out various tests includes typhoid, HIV/Aids, malaria and other ailments”.
