Group Survey Rates Candidate High For Kogi Speakership
A recent survey carried out by a youth group, Global Youth for Good Governance (GYGG), has ranked current Speaker of the Kogi State House of Assembly, Hon Prince Matthew Kolawole, as the best candidate to occupy the Speaker’s seat in the soon-to-be inaugurated 7th Assembly in the state.
The survey was conducted over the last five weeks, in which respondents and stakeholders totaling over 5000 were sampled and surveyed across the state, particularly the West Senatorial District of the state to ascertain, among others, who their choice for the position of the speaker should be.
According to the survey, Kolawole, who represents Kabba/Bunu constituency, is “the best material with the requisite political experience, parliamentary exposure and administrative expertise.”
Majority of the respondents also said the lawmaker has “inter-governmental competence and composure, shown in the manner he restored confidence in the members of the state assembly immediately he assumed duty as Speaker”.
Some of them also noted Kolawole’s capacity to build fruitful relations between the arms of government, saying he is a tested legislature with the needed global exposure, having served as the majority leader of the same House for a period of two years and two months before fate beckoned on him and he was elected the 12th Speaker.
A Kogi West-based youth group conducted the survey with representatives drawn from the seven local government areas, namely, Lokoja, Kogi, Kabba/Bunu, Ijumu, Mopamuro, Yagba East, Yagba West respectively.
To arrive at the result, GYGG said focused group discussions were conducted in the affected local government areas and random samplings of stakeholders and respondents were carried out in the seven local governments.
The subject matters provided for in the questionnaire included competence, needed skills, bridge-building, parliamentary capacity, administrative experience, knowledge of the state and expertise in parliamentary matters.
The limitation of the survey to the zone, according to the report, was informed by the fact that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has zoned the position of the Speakership to the West Senatorial District since the other districts still maintain the governor and deputy governor slots respectively.
Hon Kolawole’s preference was overwhelming as over 85 per cent of the respondents listed him as the best material to represent Kogi West for the position, noting that he remained the first Speaker to appoint his aides from across the seven local government areas that made up the district.
