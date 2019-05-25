NEWS
Group Trains Journalists On Business, Human Rights Issues
A civil society organisation, the Global Rights, in Lagos, on Monday and Tuesday, 20 and 21 May, conducted a two-day workshop and training for media practitioners on “Business and Human Rights Reporting in Nigeria.”
The workshop, held in Lagos with over 20 journalists from various media organisations across Nigeria, including LEADERSHIP Weekend, Premium Times, Tribune, ThisDay and BusinessDay, in attendance, themed “National Business and Human Rights Roundtable,” (NBH-2R), was aimed at facilitating increased and informed media coverage of the intricacies of business and human rights in Nigeria and the application of the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights, in particular.
The training also incorporated interactive sessions, documentaries, active learning modules on human rights, social and environmental impact assessments, the institutions, laws and regulations governing business as well as human rights in Nigeria.
Speaking during the opening session of the two-day training, the executive director of Global Rights, Abiodun Baiyewu, enjoined the media to intensify its tasking role of holding government accountable and dwell more on publishing stories focused on business and human rights issues in Nigeria.
Highlighting activities centred on mining in Nigeria, she said, “Environmental Impact Assessment is a crucial undertaking for any government that is serious about the entrenchment of corporate accountability, protection of lives of its citizens and sustainable development.”
She cited examples of notable Nigerian extractive companies with a chequered history of environmental degradation, which impact negatively on host communities.
The roundtable had, had different engaging sessions, including: “Understanding Consumer and Employee’s Rights,” facilitated by Mrs Susie Onwuka, head of Lagos Office of the Consumer Protection Commission; “Overview of the Basics of Human Rights: Concept, Laws and Policies at the Media training on Business and Human Rights,” facilitated by Aderonke Ige of Global Rights.
HAPPENING NOW
CATCH UP
Every Woman Is A Queen – Mary Kanu
Mary Kanu is the brain behind the fast growing beauty home Mauchiqueen Beauty Planet. She speaks with MILLICENT AREBUN ONUOHA...
I Break Barriers To Succeed – Fatima
Fatima Yusuf Giwa from Akwanga local government area of Nasarawa State is the last child of her family. She was...
Internet Fraudsters Riding Roughshod On Nigerian Music’s Image
SAMUEL ABULUDE writes on Nigerian music, its charm, essence and need to rid it off internet fraudsters and bad image....
We Have No Proper Entertainment Arena In Nigeria – Eddie Madaki
Eddie Madaki is an actor, event promoter and planner and one of the first contestants of popular Tv. show, Gulder...
Producing Iron Ore, Phosphate Locally
The Ministry of Mines and Steel Development recently played host to a delegation from two banks and another from a...
Lagos School Where Students Learn In Tears
It was a moment of emotional outbursts as students of Ojota Junior Secondary School, Ojota, Lagos State, relive their efforts...
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS24 hours ago
Israeli PM To Visit Nigeria After 61 Years
-
POLITICS23 hours ago
Lawmaker To Obaseki: You’re Political Creation Of Oshiomhole
-
NEWS22 hours ago
FG Approves Committee On Civil Service Rebranding
-
NEWS14 hours ago
Adamawa Rerun: Don’t Disobey Court Order, Ardo Tells INEC
-
BANKING AND FINANCE22 hours ago
FCMB Empowers More SME Customers
-
LAW14 hours ago
Supreme Court Nullifies APC’s Candidates Elections In Zamfara
-
BUSINESS22 hours ago
Equities Market Retains Positive Outlook With 1.07% Gain
-
AVIATION15 hours ago
Aviation Union Suspends Strike, Reopens NCAA Offices