Group Trains Journalists On Business, Human Rights Issues

A civil society organisation, the Global Rights, in Lagos, on Monday and Tuesday, 20 and 21 May, conducted a two-day workshop and training for media practitioners on “Business and Human Rights Reporting in Nigeria.”

The workshop, held in Lagos with over 20 journalists from various media organisations across Nigeria, including LEADERSHIP Weekend, Premium Times, Tribune, ThisDay and BusinessDay, in attendance, themed “National Business and Human Rights Roundtable,” (NBH-2R), was aimed at facilitating increased and informed media coverage of the intricacies of business and human rights in Nigeria and the application of the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights, in particular.

The training also incorporated interactive sessions, documentaries, active learning modules on human rights, social and environmental impact assessments, the institutions, laws and regulations governing business as well as human rights in Nigeria.

Speaking during the opening session of the two-day training, the executive director of Global Rights, Abiodun Baiyewu, enjoined the media to intensify its tasking role of holding government accountable and dwell more on publishing stories focused on business and human rights issues in Nigeria.

Highlighting activities centred on mining in Nigeria, she said, “Environmental Impact Assessment is a crucial undertaking for any government that is serious about the entrenchment of corporate accountability, protection of lives of its citizens and sustainable development.”

She cited examples of notable Nigerian extractive companies with a chequered history of environmental degradation, which impact negatively on host communities.

The roundtable had, had different engaging sessions, including: “Understanding Consumer and Employee’s Rights,” facilitated by Mrs Susie Onwuka, head of Lagos Office of the Consumer Protection Commission; “Overview of the Basics of Human Rights: Concept, Laws and Policies at the Media training on Business and Human Rights,” facilitated by Aderonke Ige of Global Rights.