I’m Leaving A Legacy Of Peace, Security In Oyo- Ajimobi

Oyo State governor, Abiola Ajimobi, yesterday, said he is leaving behind a legacy of peace and security in his state hitherto rocked by crisis.

He spoke to State House correspondents, yesterday, after a closed door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He also expressed appreciation to President Buhari for the support he gave all the states particularly during the period of scarcity of funds to execute projects, pay salaries, and meet socioeconomic development demands.

He said, “He was on hand to help all of us. He supported us by releasing funds to all of us and as at today that I am talking, most of the states including Oyo State do not owe salaries.

“He also assisted us with social infrastructure that is extending the welfare nets to the states, and that is why I am here to thank Mr President because in another two days, I am going for Umrah and by the time I come back, I won’t be in office as governor.

“I am going to Umrah to thank God. When I came in, I pleaded with God to give me the opportunity to serve peacefully and that He did. I also want to thank the people of Oyo State for allowing me to be the first governor to do two terms of eight years, it has never happened in Oyo State.

“I am leaving a legacy of peace and security in Oyo. At a time, Oyo State was seen as what you call a garrison state, but today, Oyo State is one of the peaceful states in Nigeria. If our government has not done anything at all, we have brought peace, tranquility and development to Oyo State. It’s been a worthwhile venture.

“Many of us could seat back and say, ‘I retired as an MD of a multinational’ but if we seat back and play the ostrich, we will see that evil will always triumph when men of goodwill fail to act. I want to say that Ajimobi came, brought peace to Oyo State and added value to the social economic development of the state and to Nigeria in general.