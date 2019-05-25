Internet Fraudsters Riding Roughshod On Nigerian Music’s Image

SAMUEL ABULUDE writes on Nigerian music, its charm, essence and need to rid it off internet fraudsters and bad image.

Nigerian music has the allure and attendant success. With a great potential to make more wealthy and create jobs in the arts and cultural industry, Nigerian musicians have been at the threshold of career success but only few have made it to the top.

Seeing the likes of Wizkid, Davido, Burnaboy, Olamide and Patoranking and also the stars of yesteryears like D’Banj, Tu Baba, MI bloom and make career success and also the attendant wealth, the young musicians of nowadays are more desperate to make it through music and sometimes seek shortcuts to Eldorado in the music industry.

They often forget that the road to success in life is hard work, more hard work and good fortune not comparing oneself to another for we have different paths to tread on our road to success.

Naira Marley And His Internet Fraud Charge

Listening to the kind of music that we hear today shows how the kind of society that we are in and how our moral values have been lowered. Before now, we used to listen to music that talk about the dignity of labour and hard work. Musicians that precede the 80s and 90s are more concerned about service – the kind of music they perform first before being paid or appreciated for their services.

The story is different now as our society which is reflected in our way of life, our music, our movies and culture flaunts wealth and materialism not a good name suggesting that if you are not rich in money, you are a nobody and cannot be reckoned in life

The story of a musician, Azeez Fashola popularly called Naira Marley comes to bare. He was arrested by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission last week Friday along with his friends including another musician, Zlatan Ibile for credit card fraud and promoting it in his song, ‘Am I A Yahoo Boy’. Zlatan Ibile and others has been released midweek except for the dreadlocked singer, Naira Marley, because of incriminating evidence found in Marley’s laptop.

The musician who released ‘Issa goal’ for last year’s World Cup has now been charged by the EFCC on an 11 count charge for credit card fraud. The musician risks seven years in jail if found guilty as Section 33 (2) which he was accused of breaching, reads: “Any person who uses: a counterfeit access device; an unauthorised access device; an access device issued to another person; resulting in a loss or gain commits an offence and shall be liable on conviction to imprisonment for a term of not more than seven years or a fine of not more than N5,000,000.00 and forfeiture of the advantage or value derived from his act.

The charges with suit number FHC/L/178C/19 were filed before a Lagos State High Court. The musician will be arraigned on Monday, May 20, 2019 according to the EFCC.

Other Musicians Who have Promoted Internet Fraudsters

The arrest of Naira Marley and him being charged to court may have set a good example to today’s musicians on how not to sing and sent jitters down the spine of those crops of musicians fond of glorifying vanities and what is against the law.

But it was not Naira Marley that started the campaign or had sung about internet fraudsters. Nigerian musicians especially the Juju and Fuji genres had ‘praise sung’ people of questionable characters before especially those who patronized their services.

Our values as a nation need to be re-evaluated as this saga started back. Two years ago, Falz the Bahd Guy, a rapper condemned 9ice and others on social media for promoting fraud with their music. People blasted the rapper for being ‘holier than thou’. 9ice in his song ‘Living Things’ promoted fraud and get-rich-quick scheme in his Yoruba song- (K’a sa ti lowo).

Twelve years ago, a song, ‘Yahooze’ was the club banger at parties. Sung by Olu Maintain and produced by Puffy T, the song that glorifies materialism and riches was released on October 27, 2007 and it was the song of the year. So, inadvertently, we sang and danced back then to a song that promoted internet fraud.

9ice whose biggest song, ‘Gongo Aso’ announced him, in 2008, released ‘Living Things’ in 2016 and it was one of most played song at the clubs. What of Olamide’s ‘Prayer For Client’ released in 2014? The song along with Small Doctor ‘Penalty’ were songs that lyrics were suggestive of promoting fraudsters. “If you no get money, hide your face….” were part of the lyrics and the hit was sung by youths. Why won’t this generation be a material-centred generation when these were the songs listened to by some all their time and what you hear goes a long way to affect your beliefs and actions. Kelly Hansome released a song titled ‘Maga Don Pay’ in 2008.

Nigerian musicians and desperation for wealth

D’Banj was a panellist at last year’s Social Media Week that had the Diamond Bank, CEO, Mr Uzoma Dozie, Obi Asika and others. Speaking about the music industry and the challenge of artistes to create products and avenues for wealth, Dapo Oyebanji, D’Banj threw a bombshell that made many to ponder. ‘A lot of music labels are owned by Yahoo yahoo people (internet fraudsters)’, says the Koko master. How true is that? The singer whose career spans many decades should know what he is saying as this is the dilemma of musicians and young musicians in Nigeria.

In the absence of no jobs, the entertainment sector becomes the next possible avenue for wealth and that answers to why so many youngsters relatively talented want to make it in the entertainment sector. The gullible and vulnerable youths fall into the trap of web of illegitimate way of making money.

A report from a credible online platform, says that for over a decade now Yahoo boys have funded the careers of countless artists in Nigeria. It posted: Yahoo boys have financially backed singers and rappers, paid for expensive music videos and dropped the cash for promotion rounds. Many have floated music labels and some are singers themselves. The entertainment business is a deceptive industry anywhere in the world but in Nigeria, it is more deceptive. Don’t let the red carpet events and mega Eko Hotel concerts deceive you, the Nigerian music industry is small and there is little money to go around. The contemporary artists who are declaring profits annually are not more than 10 and this is an optimistic estimate.

For upcoming acts, the music business is expensive. With no financial backing from a label, how do you expect an upcoming act to pay for studio time, mixing, printing of CDs etc? How will an upcoming singer who wants to establish himself or herself in the music scene and without a record label and financial war chest get millions of naira to shoot a video.

A ‘Clarence Peters’ video costs at least N10m to make an impression in the crowded music scene.

Where do you expect a poor upcoming singer to get this kind of money from? To successfully break an artiste in Nigeria you need between N30m-N50m to do so. Look around you, where are the music labels? There is no financial support system for the Nigerian artist. In the dire search for money, he will have to turn to the closest person he knows who has that kind of money in his area.

In conclusion, Naira Marley is symptomatic of what is wrong in our entertainment industry- no structure for the young artiste to look forward to and realize his or her dream unlike in established climes. Stakeholders and regulatory bodies including the government should create enabling environment for our youths to aspire and realize their dreams in the music and by large entertainment industry.

Internet Fraud is a direct descendant of advance fee fraud popularly known as 419. In the 80s and 90s, Nigeria made an ugly name for itself in the world of corruption with advance fee fraud schemes. By the turn of the millennium, the game switched to the Internet. In view of these, government should make the country conducive for those that want to do good business and partner with private sector to create jobs. Our values in life should be reviewed and hard work and labour should be celebrated and rewarded.