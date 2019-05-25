Kano Community Introduces Penalty For Open Defecation Offenders

The Yammawa Fulani Community in Dambatta Local Area of Kano State has introduced penalty for open defecation as part of efforts to check the health menace.

NAN reports that the community, which is a Fulani herdsmen settlement, is among other communities that have been certified Open Defecation Free (ODF) in Kano State.

The village head, Malam Rabi’u Usman, disclosed this while speaking with newsmen on Thursday, in Yammawa Fulani village.

NAN reports that the journalists had accompanied UNICEF officials to the area to assess the community certified to be ODF.

Usman said following the certification of the community as ODF, the leaders of the community set up a committee to ensure strict adherence to the order on open defecation.

He said any member of the community caught violating the order would be made to pay a fine between N2, 000 and N3, 000 to serve as deterrent to others.

“Offenders who are adults are forced to pay a fine of N3, 000 while youths will pay N2, 000 in addition to evacuating the faeces to a nearby toilet,” the traditional ruler said.

He said though nobody had been caught violating the order since the setting up of the committee, the community would ensure total compliance with the order.

Usman commended UNICEF for carrying out various programmes on Water, Sanitation and hygiene (WASH) in the community aimed at improving sanitation.