Man Utd Back In Race For Griezmann

Manchester United could be back in the picture to sign Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann, according to the Independent.

It reports that “key Barcelona figures have doubts about the benefit of signing Griezmann, potentially opening the way to a United move.”

The France international has been widely tipped to move to the Camp Nou, but the Independent says “communication has been re-established with United and a deal is possible.”

Paris Saint-Germain could also emerge as a potential destination for Griezmann if Real Madrid move to sign star PSG forward Kylian Mbappe.

It comes after Atletico Madrid’s Juanfran said Barcelona’s attack would be unrivalled if Griezmann linked up with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

“If Griezmann goes to Barca, it would be difficult to find a better front three than Messi-Griezmann-Suarez,” Juanfran told Cadena Ser. “It’s the dream trident for any coach.”

Meanwhile, Zinedine Zidane is pushing Real Madrid to meet Chelsea’s £100m valuation of Eden Hazard in order to complete the signing of the 28-year-old Belgium international as soon as possible, according to the Evening Standard.

Transfers probably aren’t at the forefront of Liverpool fans’ minds with a Champions League final looming on the horizon, but the Liverpool Echo reports that Napoli are interested in signing defender Nathaniel Clyne, who would cost them around £15m.