Masari Approves Death Sentence For Kidnappers, Others

Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State has approved death sentences for kidnapping, cattle rustling and other related offences. The governor also endorsed life sentence for rape in addition to fine and compensation in the state.

Masari made the disclosure yesterday when he signed two laws the Amended Penal Code and Administration of Criminal Justice at the Government House Executive Chambers, Katsina. He said that the state was faced with security challenges hence the need to revisit the Penal Code and procedure laws to deal with any suspect that may be found wanting.

He said: “The two laws that have been signed today (yesterday) particularly the Penal Code has been amended generally and in particular the sections dealing with kidnapping, cattle rustling, rape and other related offences. Cattle rustling and kidnapping are now capital offences which carry the mandatory death sentences.”

He expressed confidence that the decision to make them serious offences would serve as deterrence to those that may be convicted and those that have the intention of committing them.

Earlier, the attorney-general and commissioner for Justice, Barr. Ahmed Usman El-Marzuq, said that with the governor’s assent to the laws, Katsina had joined the league of states in the country that have adopted and domesticated these laws that will foster quick administration of justice and deter people inclined to test the laws.

His words: “The Penal Code has been reviewed in order to capture and address the emerging crimes that are actually bedeviling this nation and this particular part of the country. We believe that with the passage of these laws, crimes will be fully addressed and criminals will be equally punished.”

El-Marzuq expressed joy that northern governors had commissioned a review of the Penal Code and quite a number of states, Katsina inclusive, after going through the processes of the committee inaugurated by the northern governors and the committee of the attorneys-general of the northern states after painstakingly going through the Penal Code with the review made with its passage at the Katsina State House of Assembly, the law was being signed into law.

He explained that the state had also joined others in adopting and domesticating the Administration of Criminal Justice Act designed and passed by the National Assembly to take care of exigencies of the administration of justice in the country, especially with regards to speedy trials in various courts of the federation.