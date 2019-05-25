NEWS
NAF Neutralises Insurgents At Tumbun Hamma In Borno
The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says its Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE has inflicted heavy casualties on Islamic State of West Africa (ISWAP) elements in devastating air strikes conducted at Tumbun Hamma on the fringes of Lake Chad in Borno.
Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, who announced this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja,said the the operation was conducted on Friday.
” The attack was conducted following credible intelligence reports indicating that the terrorists, who had fled the series of air strikes conducted by Nigerian, Nigerien and Chadian Air Forces, around the Malkanori-Tumbun Rego general axis of northern Borno State, had converged in Tumbun Hamma,” he said.
He explained that the attack was preceded by series of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions which confirmed heavy presence of terrorists in several structures, along with their logistics items, spread across the small settlement.
” Accordingly, the ATF scrambled an Alpha Jet aircraft to attack the location, recording a successful direct hit in the centre of the target area leading to the neutralisation of several terrorists as well as the destruction of their structures and logistics,” he said.
Daramola said the NAF, operating in concert with surface forces, would sustain its operations to completely degrade the terrorists in the North-East.(NAN)
HAPPENING NOW
CATCH UP
Plantain: Remedy For Kidney, Bladder Problems
Research has shown that plantains are rich in vitamins and minerals that contribute to good health. It is famed to...
Aloe Vera For Hair Health, Wounds Healing, Others
Since ancient times, the aloe vera plant has been used around the world to treat a number of ailments. Ancient...
Russel Carrington Wilson
Russell Carrington Wilson is a 31 year old American football player for the Seattle Seahawks of the National Football League...
Every Woman Is A Queen – Mary Kanu
Mary Kanu is the brain behind the fast growing beauty home Mauchiqueen Beauty Planet. She speaks with MILLICENT AREBUN ONUOHA...
I Break Barriers To Succeed – Fatima
Fatima Yusuf Giwa from Akwanga local government area of Nasarawa State is the last child of her family. She was...
Internet Fraudsters Riding Roughshod On Nigerian Music’s Image
SAMUEL ABULUDE writes on Nigerian music, its charm, essence and need to rid it off internet fraudsters and bad image....
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS21 hours ago
Justice Has Prevailed In Zamfara – Atiku
- CRIME21 hours ago
NYSC Member Jailed, Others Arrested As EFCC Goes After Fraudsters
- ENTERTAINMENT24 hours ago
Davido Features In New Video ‘Next To You II’
- NEWS21 hours ago
Edo Residents Laud Obaseki On Road Projects
- SPORTS23 hours ago
PSG Boss Al-Khelaifi Charged With Athletics Corruption
- SPORTS23 hours ago
Athletes’ Letter Asks WADA To Drop Marijuana Ban
- SPORTS23 hours ago
Nadal Primed For Another French Open Charge After Rome Crescendo
- BUSINESS23 hours ago
U.S. Tasks Nigeria To Leverage On Agriculture For Wealth, Economic Growth