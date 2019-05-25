Nasarawa Govt To Create 4 New Chiefdoms

The Nasarawa State government, yesterday, sought the approval of the state House of Assembly for the creation of new chiefdoms in the state.

The Speaker of the House, Rt Hon Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, announced this in Lafia after the House passed into Law, “A bill for a Law to Amend the Nasarawa State Local Government Amendment Law 2018.’

The speaker said that the House gave the bill accelerated passage considering the importance of traditional institutions towards the maintenance of peace and for societal development.

According to him, Gov Tanko Al-Makura sought the approval of the House for the creation of Gudi, Musha, Gitata and Gude chiefdoms with a third class status.

“Gudi chiefdom is to be carved out of Ngah chiefdom in Akwanga LGA, Musha chiefdom is to be carved out of Migili chiefdom in Obi LGA.

“And Gitata and Gude chiefdoms are to be carved out of Karu and Obi Local Government Areas of the state respectively, all with third class status.

The governor said that the creation of the additional chiefdoms in the state was in line with the power vested on him by the constitution, as well as, was in line with the State Local Government Amendment Law.

Balarabe explained that the House approved the governor’s request in order to give the affected communities a sense of belonging and to enable them contribute their quota to the development of the state.

The speaker then directed the clerk to the House to produce a clean copy of the bill for the governor’s assent.

Earlier, Tunga, while reading the governor’s letter at the floor of the House, solicited his colleagues’ support and cooperation to give Al-Makura’s request a speedy passage.

He said with the creation of the additional chiefdoms, it would give the affected communities a sense of belonging considering the importance of traditional institution to societal development.

Alhaji Mohammed Okpede (PDP-Doma North), the minority leader of the House, seconded the majority leader’s motion for speedy passage of the bill.