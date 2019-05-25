NEWS
Nasarawa Govt To Create 4 New Chiefdoms
The Nasarawa State government, yesterday, sought the approval of the state House of Assembly for the creation of new chiefdoms in the state.
The Speaker of the House, Rt Hon Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, announced this in Lafia after the House passed into Law, “A bill for a Law to Amend the Nasarawa State Local Government Amendment Law 2018.’
The speaker said that the House gave the bill accelerated passage considering the importance of traditional institutions towards the maintenance of peace and for societal development.
According to him, Gov Tanko Al-Makura sought the approval of the House for the creation of Gudi, Musha, Gitata and Gude chiefdoms with a third class status.
“Gudi chiefdom is to be carved out of Ngah chiefdom in Akwanga LGA, Musha chiefdom is to be carved out of Migili chiefdom in Obi LGA.
“And Gitata and Gude chiefdoms are to be carved out of Karu and Obi Local Government Areas of the state respectively, all with third class status.
The governor said that the creation of the additional chiefdoms in the state was in line with the power vested on him by the constitution, as well as, was in line with the State Local Government Amendment Law.
Balarabe explained that the House approved the governor’s request in order to give the affected communities a sense of belonging and to enable them contribute their quota to the development of the state.
The speaker then directed the clerk to the House to produce a clean copy of the bill for the governor’s assent.
Earlier, Tunga, while reading the governor’s letter at the floor of the House, solicited his colleagues’ support and cooperation to give Al-Makura’s request a speedy passage.
He said with the creation of the additional chiefdoms, it would give the affected communities a sense of belonging considering the importance of traditional institution to societal development.
Alhaji Mohammed Okpede (PDP-Doma North), the minority leader of the House, seconded the majority leader’s motion for speedy passage of the bill.
HAPPENING NOW
CATCH UP
Every Woman Is A Queen – Mary Kanu
Mary Kanu is the brain behind the fast growing beauty home Mauchiqueen Beauty Planet. She speaks with MILLICENT AREBUN ONUOHA...
I Break Barriers To Succeed – Fatima
Fatima Yusuf Giwa from Akwanga local government area of Nasarawa State is the last child of her family. She was...
Internet Fraudsters Riding Roughshod On Nigerian Music’s Image
SAMUEL ABULUDE writes on Nigerian music, its charm, essence and need to rid it off internet fraudsters and bad image....
We Have No Proper Entertainment Arena In Nigeria – Eddie Madaki
Eddie Madaki is an actor, event promoter and planner and one of the first contestants of popular Tv. show, Gulder...
Producing Iron Ore, Phosphate Locally
The Ministry of Mines and Steel Development recently played host to a delegation from two banks and another from a...
Lagos School Where Students Learn In Tears
It was a moment of emotional outbursts as students of Ojota Junior Secondary School, Ojota, Lagos State, relive their efforts...
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS24 hours ago
Israeli PM To Visit Nigeria After 61 Years
- POLITICS23 hours ago
Lawmaker To Obaseki: You’re Political Creation Of Oshiomhole
- NEWS23 hours ago
FG Approves Committee On Civil Service Rebranding
- NEWS14 hours ago
Adamawa Rerun: Don’t Disobey Court Order, Ardo Tells INEC
- BANKING AND FINANCE22 hours ago
FCMB Empowers More SME Customers
- LAW14 hours ago
Supreme Court Nullifies APC’s Candidates Elections In Zamfara
- AVIATION15 hours ago
Aviation Union Suspends Strike, Reopens NCAA Offices
- BUSINESS22 hours ago
Equities Market Retains Positive Outlook With 1.07% Gain