NEWS
Nigerian Youths Are Hardworking – Buhari
The youngest presidential aspirant in the 2019 presidential elections, Ahmed Buhari, has said that Nigerian youths are not lazy.
The statement was made, yesterday, at a conference tagged, ‘I Am A Nigerian’ organised by a civic society organisation, Project One Productions.
The conference, which theme was, ‘Beaming The Light On The Nigerian”, was focused on the Nigerian children, who are literally, our hope and future.
According to Buhari, “Whenever you sit with your foreign friends and tell them the worst side of your story, their respect for you reduces. Nigerian youths are not lazy.
“Whenever you limit a person’s ability, he is never able to catch up. Regardless of how bad the situation is that we are in, it’s a state of the mind. The days will come and go; all we need to do is hold on.
“Success comes with elevation, to maintain your level when you get to the top, make the right friends, decisions, meet the right people and go to the right places. ‘I Am A Nigerian’ dream has come to stay.”
While speaking, the founder of Project One Productions, Mrs Bisayo Busari-Akinnadeju, said, “For as long as I can remember, it has been my dream to have a unified and developed Nigeria. A Nigeria we can all be proud of, one in which it matters not what your tribe, religion, gender or age is, but one where we are united in love, strength and faith, a Nigeria where the code word is “I Am A Nigerian”, a truly inclusive environment.
“It was Nelson Mandela who said that, “There can be no keener revelation of a society’s soul than the way in which it treats its children.” And I strongly believe this.
“Our children are literally our future. They carry with them our dreams, hopes and desires of the future. There is in fact no greater duty to our nation than to pay attention to these little ones and ensure that they are well prepared. This duty puts a lot of responsibility on us to show the way we want our Nigeria to be.
“Our identity must be our brand. Nigeria is blessed with huge resources and capital. Wherever you are, home or abroad, be an ambassador of this great nation. Say no to illegal migration! No to divisive campaigns! Together we can make a difference; together we can change the narrative. Every Nigerian counts and must be accounted for.”
Also speaking at the event, Anthony Nwakalor, a solid minerals consultant and the CEO of SoundCore Group, said that Nigeria is blessed with an abundance of mineral resources.
“I’m dedicating my life to making Nigerians see that crude oil is not what God has blessed us with, it’s just one of 44 minerals that God has blessed us with and each one has the ability to make each of the 774 local governments in Nigeria a mini-Dubai.”
According to Nwakalo, “Everything in Nigeria is of the best quality, including its people.”
Several other dignitaries present at the event including Pa Taiwo Akinkunmi, the hero who designed the Nigerian flag and Dr Aminu Sani, chief lecturer in the department of Business Education, Federal College of Education, Zaria, Kaduna State.
HAPPENING NOW
CATCH UP
Every Woman Is A Queen – Mary Kanu
Mary Kanu is the brain behind the fast growing beauty home Mauchiqueen Beauty Planet. She speaks with MILLICENT AREBUN ONUOHA...
I Break Barriers To Succeed – Fatima
Fatima Yusuf Giwa from Akwanga local government area of Nasarawa State is the last child of her family. She was...
Internet Fraudsters Riding Roughshod On Nigerian Music’s Image
SAMUEL ABULUDE writes on Nigerian music, its charm, essence and need to rid it off internet fraudsters and bad image....
We Have No Proper Entertainment Arena In Nigeria – Eddie Madaki
Eddie Madaki is an actor, event promoter and planner and one of the first contestants of popular Tv. show, Gulder...
Producing Iron Ore, Phosphate Locally
The Ministry of Mines and Steel Development recently played host to a delegation from two banks and another from a...
Lagos School Where Students Learn In Tears
It was a moment of emotional outbursts as students of Ojota Junior Secondary School, Ojota, Lagos State, relive their efforts...
MOST POPULAR
- POLITICS23 hours ago
Lawmaker To Obaseki: You’re Political Creation Of Oshiomhole
- NEWS14 hours ago
Adamawa Rerun: Don’t Disobey Court Order, Ardo Tells INEC
- NEWS23 hours ago
FG Approves Committee On Civil Service Rebranding
- BANKING AND FINANCE23 hours ago
FCMB Empowers More SME Customers
- LAW14 hours ago
Supreme Court Nullifies APC’s Candidates Elections In Zamfara
- AVIATION15 hours ago
Aviation Union Suspends Strike, Reopens NCAA Offices
- BUSINESS23 hours ago
Equities Market Retains Positive Outlook With 1.07% Gain
- BUSINESS22 hours ago
NNPC To Conduct Computer-Based Test For Applicants June 1