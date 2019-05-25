Nigerian Youths Are Hardworking – Buhari

The youngest presidential aspirant in the 2019 presidential elections, Ahmed Buhari, has said that Nigerian youths are not lazy.

The statement was made, yesterday, at a conference tagged, ‘I Am A Nigerian’ organised by a civic society organisation, Project One Productions.

The conference, which theme was, ‘Beaming The Light On The Nigerian”, was focused on the Nigerian children, who are literally, our hope and future.

According to Buhari, “Whenever you sit with your foreign friends and tell them the worst side of your story, their respect for you reduces. Nigerian youths are not lazy.

“Whenever you limit a person’s ability, he is never able to catch up. Regardless of how bad the situation is that we are in, it’s a state of the mind. The days will come and go; all we need to do is hold on.

“Success comes with elevation, to maintain your level when you get to the top, make the right friends, decisions, meet the right people and go to the right places. ‘I Am A Nigerian’ dream has come to stay.”

While speaking, the founder of Project One Productions, Mrs Bisayo Busari-Akinnadeju, said, “For as long as I can remember, it has been my dream to have a unified and developed Nigeria. A Nigeria we can all be proud of, one in which it matters not what your tribe, religion, gender or age is, but one where we are united in love, strength and faith, a Nigeria where the code word is “I Am A Nigerian”, a truly inclusive environment.

“It was Nelson Mandela who said that, “There can be no keener revelation of a society’s soul than the way in which it treats its children.” And I strongly believe this.

“Our children are literally our future. They carry with them our dreams, hopes and desires of the future. There is in fact no greater duty to our nation than to pay attention to these little ones and ensure that they are well prepared. This duty puts a lot of responsibility on us to show the way we want our Nigeria to be.

“Our identity must be our brand. Nigeria is blessed with huge resources and capital. Wherever you are, home or abroad, be an ambassador of this great nation. Say no to illegal migration! No to divisive campaigns! Together we can make a difference; together we can change the narrative. Every Nigerian counts and must be accounted for.”

Also speaking at the event, Anthony Nwakalor, a solid minerals consultant and the CEO of SoundCore Group, said that Nigeria is blessed with an abundance of mineral resources.

“I’m dedicating my life to making Nigerians see that crude oil is not what God has blessed us with, it’s just one of 44 minerals that God has blessed us with and each one has the ability to make each of the 774 local governments in Nigeria a mini-Dubai.”

According to Nwakalo, “Everything in Nigeria is of the best quality, including its people.”

Several other dignitaries present at the event including Pa Taiwo Akinkunmi, the hero who designed the Nigerian flag and Dr Aminu Sani, chief lecturer in the department of Business Education, Federal College of Education, Zaria, Kaduna State.