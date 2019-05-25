PDP ‘ll Take Back Power From APC In Ondo, Says Akingboye

Bamidele Akingboye, a stalwart of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Ondo state, has said the party is ready regain power ahead of 2020 governorship election in the state.

Mr. Akingboye, who has shown his interest to contest the governorship election in Ondo state, revealed that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has bounced back in the state.

He spoke to journalists during the weekend in Okitipupa Local Council Area of Ondo State noting that the main opposition is prepared to take back power from the ruling APC.

“The PDP is a big party, we had our general election few months ago and it was only the Ondo PDP that delivered for Atiku in the southwest.

“In view of this, we are much ready to take power from APC come 2020 and we are going to take up Ondo state and there is no fear about it.

“Besides, 99% of people working with APC today at the federal were from PDP apart from Buhari that refuses to migrate from one party”.

The Ondo PDP chieftain argued that the government of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state has not been able to meet up with its electioneering campaigns.

Akingboye, however, noted that his resolve is to get the opposition PDP ticket and contest the governorship election in order to wrestle power from Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

According to him, one of his agenda is to tap into the natural resources in order to develop the Ondo state and provide employment for the youth.

“So, i am contesting for the position of the governorship seat come this 2020 in Ondo state because of the passion I have to develop the state.

“This is the time for me to deliver what God has put inside me and to create a good atmosphere for the mineral resources abound in Ondo state.

“I would task the party leadership to give a level plain ground through the primary and i am sure i will grab the party’s ticket as this is my time.

“I am 100% sure with God that I will get the party’s ticket because this is my time. It is an appointed time for me by God to be the next governor”

Mr Akingboye also promised to turn around the fortune of the state with in a shortwhile if given the mandate by the Peoples Democratic Party to serve the people.

He added that if given opportunity he would prioritise education at all levels of the state and also tap into the agricultural sector in order to boost the state’s economy.

“I have passion for my people in Ondo State educationally, because if I’m one of those who benefitted from Awolowo’s free education.

“I should be able to have passion for my people. I am going to look at it critically if I may not declare free total education from primary to university in Ondo state.

“We will start planting our cocoa back if I’m elected as governor, because we are going to take agriculture seriously.

“I am going to fight hunger in this land, I am ready to safe this state from debt, and economic collapse and I promise not to disappoint good people of Ondo state.” the PDP stalwarts said.