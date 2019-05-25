NEWS
Place Righteousness Above Sentiments, Ajimobi Tells New Oyo HoS
Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State has advised Mrs Amidat Agboola, the state”s new Head of Service (HoS) to place righteousness above sentiments in the discharge of her duties.
Ajimobi gave the charge during the swearing-in ceremony of the new HoS at the Executive Council Chamber of the Governor’s Office in Ibadan on Friday evening.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor appointed the new HoS following the exit of Mrs Hannah Ogunesan.
The governor urged Agboola to serve in the spirit of the oath she swore to, saying she should work faithfully and with integrity.
He said that leadership was about courage to do what was right at all times, urging her to always allow God guide her in all she does.
“When we assumed office, we were told to sack this woman because she is a wife of a PDP leader, Sen. Hosea Agboola. I told them that we are not here to run a government of a political party but that of Oyo state.
“Infact, I decided in my mind to promote her from being a Director to permanent secretary.
“We want to show the incoming administration that we do things above party politics. All we want is quality people.
“ People will not see what you see. They will say things about you and abuse you. Don’t do things to punish anyone. Please be fair, fearless and always put the right above the wrong,’’ he said.
Agboola, in her remarks, thanked the governor for the opportunity to serve the state, promising to put in her best.
She called on workers in the state to support the incoming administration to succeed like they did to the outgoing administration.
“You don’t have to insult or abuse anyone. The outgoing administration has done well for the state and such gesture must also be replicated to the incoming administration,’’ she said.
NAN reports that the event was attended by members of the State Executive Council, permanent secretaries as well as Sen. Hosea Agboola, a former Senate Deputy Chief Whip and husband of the new HoS.(NAN)
HAPPENING NOW
CATCH UP
Plantain: Remedy For Kidney, Bladder Problems
Research has shown that plantains are rich in vitamins and minerals that contribute to good health. It is famed to...
Aloe Vera For Hair Health, Wounds Healing, Others
Since ancient times, the aloe vera plant has been used around the world to treat a number of ailments. Ancient...
Russel Carrington Wilson
Russell Carrington Wilson is a 31 year old American football player for the Seattle Seahawks of the National Football League...
Every Woman Is A Queen – Mary Kanu
Mary Kanu is the brain behind the fast growing beauty home Mauchiqueen Beauty Planet. She speaks with MILLICENT AREBUN ONUOHA...
I Break Barriers To Succeed – Fatima
Fatima Yusuf Giwa from Akwanga local government area of Nasarawa State is the last child of her family. She was...
Internet Fraudsters Riding Roughshod On Nigerian Music’s Image
SAMUEL ABULUDE writes on Nigerian music, its charm, essence and need to rid it off internet fraudsters and bad image....
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS24 hours ago
Adamawa Rerun: Don’t Disobey Court Order, Ardo Tells INEC
- NEWS21 hours ago
Justice Has Prevailed In Zamfara – Atiku
- LAW24 hours ago
Supreme Court Nullifies APC’s Candidates Elections In Zamfara
- NEWS24 hours ago
A/Ibom Tops HIV/AIDS Prevalence Rate
- CRIME21 hours ago
NYSC Member Jailed, Others Arrested As EFCC Goes After Fraudsters
- ENTERTAINMENT24 hours ago
Davido Features In New Video ‘Next To You II’
- NEWS21 hours ago
Edo Residents Laud Obaseki On Road Projects
- SPORTS23 hours ago
Athletes’ Letter Asks WADA To Drop Marijuana Ban