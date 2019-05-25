Promoting Culture, Tourism Through International Jazz Festival

Globally, the international Jazz festival takes place in April 30 of every year. This year Jazz festival which took place April 29 in Nigeria saw the country playing a very prominent role courtesy of Ayoola Sadare, founder of the festival which has apparently grown to be one of the biggest events in the country.

With theme: “Music And Creative Arts As Tools In Addressing Illegal and Irregular Migration Amongst Nigerian’s Youths”, this year’s festival has lineups which include: concerts, lectures, workshops, educational materials and exhibitions.

The event which started at midday at the Freedom Park in Lagos Island had three stages offered Jazz lovers real jazz, gospel, blues, contemporary music and other side attractions.

During the 2-day show, part of Marina in Lagos Island experienced hectic traffic snarl as the festival witnessed “who is who” in the jazz world including Samuel Ayunke, Nigeria based in South Africa, SamDerry, Christen Kamaun, a female Jazz trumpeter, Waje, Orliam among others.

Sadare who was elated seeing a huge attendants said that event such as jazz festival had been positively affecting South African tourism and their creative industry positively. During such periods, Sadare pointed out that hotels, flights are fully booked while artisans are being engaged.

To him, Jazz Festival is a mixture of pleasure, economy, arts and culture but lamented that in Nigeria tourism and creative industries have not been well structured and developed.

“We have to train our people, we have to develop them and engage them by adding values to them and once we do that, the issues of illegal and irregular travel abroad will be drastically reduced. We are asking the government to just give Nigerians enabling environment, by allowing us have access to soft loans, electricity and potable water.

In his remarks, the President of Performing Musician’s Employers Association of Nigeria (PMAN), Pretty Okafor, said, “The creative industry practitioners are taking advantage of enlightenment, engagement and empowerment to ensure we discourage the youths from travelling abroad through illegal means”.

“Creative industries encompasses fashion, sculptors, Painters, Visual Artists, Musicians, Graphic Artists and Comedians and it is also the largest employer of labour, according to statistics. As it stands the industry can generate 15 trillion with well-structured economic system. With this we don’t have to start taking loans from China and living in debt.

“For instance, Kenya invited us last two years and we set up same structure we have been wanting to set up in Nigeria in Kenya. Last year Kenya made 8 billion from creative industry.

But in Nigeria, where we have more than 200 million people and the government has not been able to pay attention to what the people in the creative industry are saying. They passed the bill because they saw the potentials. Creative industry as stand-alone can actually run the economy, “Okafor said.

He further added that “We have foundational problems from our leaders and they are the ones that are making the youths lazy. The youths cannot earn from their creative works such as music, paintings and many others. We have the best fine artists and painters; abroad the painters are the richest and here the painters still leave in poverty. We have deaf and dumb leaders, they don’t want to listen, and they don’t want to see.

Okafor also queried “How can they look at industry that worth this and neglect it. Research has been done and it has been audited and they don’t want to pay attention to it. We sponsored the bills ourselves and they refused passing it”.

But because we have this mind of getting the industry working, we came out with various programs such as enlightenment, education and engagement. We need to let them understand they have opportunity to survive here. We went as far as engaging them with local and state tours, teaching them every aspect of creativity industry for them to learn. We engaged them to remove their minds out of poverty. They are not looking for short cut to wealth but they are looking for short cut to get out of poverty.

Emphasising that the creative industry is number one in Africa and three in the world, Okafor noted that the world now consume our music, film, movie and fashion.

On creative industry contribution to economic growth, OKafor said “There is no contribution to creative industry in the country because there is no structure. They just wanted to be over dependent on oil. However, in the next 10 years nobody may be talking about oil. On the other hand, agriculture is low but we have creativity and that’s what we can export and generate the kind of money we are need”.

“We have the world and they consume 60 percent of our works. Recently outside the shore in all the night clubs, they play Nigeria music but we don’t get penny from all of these because there is no structure”, Okafor stated.