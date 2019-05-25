Ramadan: ECWA Distributes Food Items To Muslims, Nigerians In Kaduna

As part of efforts to foster religious harmony and peaceful coexistence amongst the church and her host communities which includes people from Niger Republic in Kaduna, the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) church lemu road in Kaduna South local government area of Kaduna state has distributed food items to Muslims within in Tudun Nupawa and environs in the spirit of the Ramadan season.

Speaking shortly before the distribution‎, Reverend Bashiya Zumunta, the Kaduna DCC Secretary who stood in for the resident pastor said, the need to give helping hand particularly in this holy month of Ramadan cannot be overemphasised.

He said, the act that the church is exhibiting is in line with what the bible teaches.

Also speaking, the Assistant resident Pastor, Benjamin Mamman said the distribution is done annually during the Ramadan period to assist the Muslim faithful in their fast.

“This is our way of showing love to our neighbours as provided in the bible and we intend to sustain it by the grace of God.

“What we are distributing to them may be small but it is a show of our love and togetherness as a way of fostering religious harmony and peaceful coexistence.

“This year, we have also included Nigerien resident within our domain, and we are happy that they are always available to receive the gifts from us, and we have enjoyed peaceful coexistence with them all this years and prayed God that it will continue” he said.

On his part, the Chairman Community relation committee of the church, Senator Haruna Azeez Zego said, the thought of distributing food items to Muslim within their host community is borne out of love to sustain peaceful coexistence.

Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, the village head of Tudun Nupawa, Alhaji Shuaibu Balarebe Abdullahi who was represented by Abubakar Yusuf commended the church for annually remembering them particularly during their Ramadan period.

He said, the gesture is really helping their people in no small measures.

Also speaking, the Chairman Panteka traders association Alhaji Suleiman Shehu represented by the deputy Chairman, Abubakar Musa commended the church for their efforts.

Items distributed include millet, maize, beans, maggi, salt, indomie and sugar.