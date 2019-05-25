Russel Carrington Wilson

Russell Carrington Wilson is a 31 year old American football player for the Seattle Seahawks of the National Football League (NFL). Through his first 7 NFL seasons, Wilson has been named to six Pro Bowls and has started in two Super Bowls, winning Super Bowl XLVIII.He holds the record for most wins by an NFL quarterback through 7 seasons and is one of two quarterbacks in NFL history with a career passer rating over 100.

On April 15, 2019, Wilson signed a four-year, $140 million contract extension with the Seahawks, making him the highest paid player in the NFL.

Wilson was selected by the Seahawks with the 12th pick in the third round (75th overall) of the 2012 NFL Draft. In 2012, he tied Peyton Manning’s record for most passing touchdowns by a rookie and was named the Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Year.

Wilson played college football for the University of Wisconsin during the 2011 season, in which he set the single-season FBS record for passing efficiency (191.8) and led the team to a Big Ten title and the 2012 Rose Bowl. Wilson also played football and baseball for North Carolina State University from 2008 to 2010 before transferring to Wisconsin. He played minor league baseball for the Tri-City Dust Devils in 2010 and the Asheville Tourists in 2011 as a second baseman,and as of 2019 his professional baseball rights are held by the Trenton Thunder, a Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees.

2018: Return to the playoffs

With the Seahawks having lost many Pro Bowl starters in the offseason such as Cliff Avril, Michael Bennett, Kam Chancellor, Jimmy Graham and Richard Sherman, and having star safety Earl Thomas injured in beginning of the regular season, many considered the team a long shot to return to the playoffs.In addition to dealing with a re-tooled roster, Wilson also had a new offensive coordinator in Brian Schottenheimer, who replaced Darrell Bevell.

Wilson was once again named as a captain for the Seahawks going into the 2018 season.He started the season with 298 passing yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions in a 27–24 loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 1.In Week 3, against the Dallas Cowboys, he helped lead the Seahawks to their first victory of the season with 192 passing yards and two touchdowns.In Weeks 5–8, against the Los Angeles Rams, Oakland Raiders, and Detroit Lions, he had three consecutive games with three passing touchdowns. In Week 13, against the San Francisco 49ers, he had 185 passing yards and four touchdowns in the 43–16 victory.

In Week 16, the Seahawks faced off against the top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs on NBC Sunday Night Football. Wilson out-dueled the season’s eventual MVP Patrick Mahomes to lead the team to a 38–31 victory. This not only ensured another winning season for the Seahawks, but also defied early season expectations by returning to the post-season after a one-year absence.Wilson finished the season with 35 touchdowns and a 110.9 passer rating, both personal and franchise bests. He also set career franchise records with most quarterback regular season wins and most touchdowns . As the #5-seed in the NFC, the Seahawks faced off against the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card Round. Wilson passed for 233 yards and one passing touchdown to go along with a rushing touchdown as the Seahawks fell 24–22.

Wilson was named to the Pro Bowl for the fifth time in his career, replacing Aaron Rodgers.