Studying Law Was A Deliberate Decision – Abah

Humphrey Abah, a lawyer, served as a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. He served in various capacities as minister of trade and investment, interior and police affairs. He shares his experience with JULIET KUYET BULUS

When and where were you born?

I was born on 29th January, 1959 at my locality Igalamela/Odolu in Akpanya, Kogi State.

How are you able to know the exact time?

My parents were educated and my grandfather chased education with the missionaries. He sent all his children to go with the missionaries to acquire education. My grandfather was at the WWI and he was an ex-service man.

Schools and institutions attended

I went to school in villages and also had the opportunity to attend the only government secondary school in my area, and it is what we have as the present day Kogi East and it used to be made up of three divisions when we were in Kwara State. In the then kwara State we had about four or five government colleges namely: Dekina GSS which I attended. It was the only one in the Igala speaking area. I attended Abdulazeez Attah Memorial College Okene, GSS Ilorin, GSS Offa and Titcombe College Egbe though it was more of a higher secondary school which was later taken over by the government. School of Basic Studies in Benue State where I did my A/Levels after which I proceeded to the University of Maiduguri to study Law. I graduated in 1982 and proceeded to the Nigerian Law School Lagos. I finished from the Law School and was called to Bar in July 1983.

Growing up as a child

It was very interesting though we went through rough times because part of it was in the middle of the civil war and we had the challenge of disruption of life, many uncertainties on daily basis. There were times we were in school and were told that the Biafran Army was approaching and it meant we had to vacate by running into the forests. We had instances, not once or twice, around 12 midnight or early hours of the morning, it would be raining heavily and the next thing we would hear were gunshots and as children we knew the next route was the forest. We would run into the bush in the dark for four hours. The experience was terrible and to some of us it was a big relief when the war ended because we could go to school smoothly without interruptions as each day during the war was a trying day. I recall the day my uncle’s building was burnt down, after we ran to the forest and the streets were taken over by Biafran soldiers. My uncle had to mobilise people to move to the village as half of the building was gone. I enjoyed the village setting as a child even though we had no television and radio was our means of getting information. We also had all sorts of water supply and in our case, it was just a source, which was down the hill and the spring is there and it remains the only supply of water in my hometown. We have not improved on it, we are still living in that age and most of the villagers drink water from there as the flow is steady irrespective of the season, though one would have to get up as early as 5am to fetch water because of school. We had wonderful teachers, who did their job well and it was an advantage for some of us who were able to read and write early in life. We learnt to speak good English and that foundation is what we carry till this day. My parents were teachers and they did their best in ensuring we were educated as they knew its value.

We played with age mates and took the challenge of education serious as we knew its importance. We all went to school and graduated at the same time. I can’t remember those who didn’t go to the university because over 90 per cent of us did and that to me is a good one. We were enrolled in a mission primary school and it was not a boarding school, though the primary school then, had both junior and senior. The senior primary school was boarding. In my village we didn’t have the benefit of a government primary school as we had the QIM school which was first established and the Catholic school. These schools served a lot of people from the Igala speaking area. The time I came across the boarding system was when my father got to work in the government primary school system and he was in the Native Authority Primary School. They had the senior primary school as boarding. While my father worked there, we lived on the school compound. From Primary 1 through 7, I attended an all-day school.

Memorable childhood moment

We looked forward to being like our teachers as they were our role model because they were disciplined. We saw them as ultimate achievers in life and they were extremely neat, honest people and had their pen tucked in pockets, shoes cleaned and stockings. Our horizon was moved by what we could see and they were the big people we saw in the society because in most of the communities, the headmaster and the teachers were the biggest elites we could find. So they defined our ambition. In most of our areas, the focus was on teachers, because the professional callings were not easily available except one gets to the local government headquarters, when one fell sick and needed to see a doctor, or passed by the local government administrative office where we begin to see structures that enlightened us. The stigma attached to been taken to court made the magistrate not to look attractive to us. But when I got to the secondary school for A Levels, my horizon began to broaden as I had a different vision that people could see others from the magistrate. It wasn’t that the magistrate did anything bad, but it was trying to keep a sane society and this took time to understand. When we got to secondary school, some of us were still impressed by the teaching profession because our teachers were disciplined, nice and we continued to aspire to be like them. My principal is still alive S.I Ocheja; he is very disciplined, extremely neat, kept the rules and no student wanted coming across him in school as it meant one had committed a serious offence. The discipline in Government Secondary School Dekina was very high as we did not have to see teachers except for learning. The administration of the school seemed to rest with the prefects and the head boy. And they were impartial. They applied the rules without fear or favour. Hardly did the school authority reverse any decision they made because I never saw it happen. The head boy could suspend anyone for two weeks, as a matter of fact, we had a court system in the school and if anyone did wrong, the labour prefect would arraign the culprit before the adjudicators who were students, with a prefect in charge.

For a matter to reach the labour prefect, court system and the senior disciplinary master, it meant such a person would be expelled. Our classrooms were in a row, such that from the first building, one could view the last building. It was not possible for the principal to drive out of his residence and not have a clear view of the classes. No student dared to stay outside the classroom while lectures were ongoing, and when it was time for games, all students were engaged in one game or the other. Schools during my time were well staffed, all teachers accommodated within the school premises and there was no shortage for any subject. We had British people teaching us, a British woman taught us Oral English and a British man took us in Physics. We had Indians and other foreigners who joined later. It can’t be compared to what we have today, as the situation today is pathetic. My head master in 1969 while I was in Primary 4 is alive and I still interact with him, he is still agile. My head master in 1970/1971, Mallam Arogba read diploma in English from the United Kingdom and he took us English and phonetics from Primary 5. This is how good the school system was, in those days as it was staffed with qualified people and we need to get back to that as a country.

I remember that my father as a head master used to move from house to house, to pick up children who were of school age and enrol them willingly. In fact, some of them ended up in our home because their father would say, he had nothing to train them in school. As children we would just notice that there was an addition to the family because our father wanted everyone educated. All of them did very well, we graduated from universities and polytechnics. Some went on to be commissioners, state governors, local government administrators, special advisers to governors and they are alive. When I think of this, I feel very proud of our growing up. Discipline is key and it is needed in today’s world.

In what ways can the educational sector be improved in the country?

Today, time is being completely mismanaged because during my time we had time to go farming despite school activities and we didn’t buy food from the market but cultivated all we needed. They have started watering down teacher’s education by taking away the teachers training colleges and now said teachers would be trained in two years, and this decision is bad. I do recall that then, teachers would do almost one year of practical teaching before they were certified to graduate as a teacher. I also recall teaching briefly at a particular time, and because I grew up in the home of teachers, the head master under whom I taught did not spare me because he knew me. He was my father’s friend, they were from the same village and grew up together. Having that affinity did not stop him from doing his job. During that period, I got to know that the routine for a teacher who is doing his job well, is rigorous. A teacher doing his job well, is as good as a student in the class. Those days teachers had the attendance register and the assessment register. Children were assessed based on neatness, composition, punctuality, state of mind. This assessment was done for the individual student before the close of day and on a weekly basis, there was usually a summary of the exercise. Note of lessons was to be written in another notebook, and it contained teaching for the following day. After the day’s class, a teacher would write down a summary of the day’s lecture, and state whether the aim of the lecture was achieved. After detailing, the head master would read through and ensure the scheme of teaching was applied before approval. This made it easy for the head master who had teaching rounds, where he would stand by the window during a class and whenever he was not sure of the teaching, he picks the note of lesson without interruption and goes through again. we had supervisors of schools, who visited schools without notice and go straight to the head master’s office for their copy of the note of lesson, to ensure teachers, do exactly what is written there. Unfortunately, this is not done today, and in some schools where this exercise is done, it is not effectively carried out.

For this society to move forward, the area of emphasis is education and primary education is the foundation. It is sad where we find ourselves today, and we need to revisit our educational system, because the states are not doing anything as they are completely off, paying lip service to education and these same people who are running a state don’t have their children in the Nigerian school system. If they had their children in the system, they would not be where we are today. Many governors have their children schools outside the country and won’t mind if the system shuts down. In some states, school system has been shut down for three years, no academic work going on and this breeds crisis. This is the reason we have crisis sprouting out like mushrooms and this is very sad as we are producing children at a geometric rate now unlike before.

In those days in the village setting only one birth in a week but today in the same setting, 20 births can be recorded in a day and the irony is that these children are not enrolled in schools. I encourage those privileged to live in the city to travel to the village often, and we’ll notice that schools have closed down because there are no teachers and even when they are available, they have not been paid for three to five years, so they can’t go to work.

It was heart-warming when the government of late Gen. Sani Abacha came up with the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) system and took over payment, because it had become cancerous that teachers were not been paid. I think we must appreciate Abacha for that because he did well in setting up UBEC. When it was set up, the issue of teacher payment came to an end because they were now given priority and were getting their money as at when due. This continued into the early part to the mid-part of civilian administration, and now it has collapsed as the governors have now found a way to emasculate the allocation to UBEC. Before now it went straight to the local government councils and they paid the teachers who were within their jurisdictions and they were not being owned.

You spoke with passion for education, and we are left to wonder, why you studied law instead of education?

Studying law was a deliberate decision. When my cousin, Martin Abah, and I left the A/Level, we sat together when I was filling my JAMB form and he asked if I was joining others from the village who had applied to take a profession that ends up in the classroom. He suggested we applied for something else, we thought about it there and filled in for law, so that we would also add value because we had never produced a lawyer in the village. I was the first in my community. In my present local government, there are just three persons that I know are lawyers and they were not in our locality as they resided in Lagos. Initially I wanted reading Political Science but following that discussion I filled in for law and I got to realise it was competitive. But I was lucky I got to read it at the University of Maiduguri. While my cousin, went to the University of Jos a year later to also study law. That was how we began producing lawyers in my village. Today, we have a good number of lawyers in my community.

Working experience

When we were in the university, we had a dean of faculty, Late Professor Nikki Tobi of the Supreme Court. He kept encouraging us to excel in private practice and he said we could also contribute to development there. So, when we graduated from law school I was posted to do my service at the ministry of justice. On arrival at the chamber, they were going to ask the permanent secretary to fix the three or four of posted in places but I raised my hand up and told them I wanted making a request. I told them I would like to be moved to a private chamber and they were surprised. They told me many people lobbied to be posted there. They made a call for me to be assigned elsewhere and that was with Chief Femi Fajemirokun, he used to have a chamber. After that, the office in Minna employed me and I served there for almost two years until December 1985 when I resigned to set up my chamber.

Initially, a classmate of blessed memory and I started a partnership in Lagos but after two or three months, I realised it would not work, so we went our separate ways. In April 1986, I set up my firm of practitioners, Humphrey Abah and Co. In November 2008, I was appointed as minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and I served in three ministries: Trade and Investment, Interior and Police Affairs. I held that position until May 2011.

What would you say got you the appointment?

It is not a position I lobbied for and I remain grateful to my state governor who nominated me because I didn’t go to ask for it. I was in Abuja when the governor called me in the early hours of the morning, I picked and he asked where I was, and I told him, I was home in Abuja and he said he was at the lodge at the Liaison Office. He told me to bring my curriculum vitae. I had my bath, left home, got to the office and printed out the curriculum vitae, bound it and drove down to give him. It was there I got to know the details. I served the government and put in my best.

When late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua passed on, the council was dissolved in March and in April reconstituted; I was lucky to be involved when President Jonathan was in charge and he assigned me to the ministry of interior and I remain grateful. In December of the same year, I was reassigned to the ministry of police affairs.

For a while you’ve been silent and it took us a while to rediscover you. Why is that?

I live a very quiet life, and my belief in life is that, whatever is yours, God will bring your way. I don’t believe in pushing and showing, I was not brought up that way, I was brought up to be part of a team and all these while I have been part of a working team. Even though I remain quiet, when I see anything positive that contributes to the advancement of the society, I join them to work.

After I left office, I continued to contribute my quota in advancing governance. I worked with the team that came up in my state for 2011 that brought in the government of Jonathan. Thereafter in 2015, I actively participated in the elections, particularly for my state, when I noticed that we could do something more progressive, I joined the campaign that supported late Abubakar Audu and I was chairman of the campaign council, unfortunately by providence it was not to be. God called him home.

Do you think education stands a chance in the war against insecurity?

Those engaged in these practices, usually don’t have a solid foundation; they are half-baked. No well-meaning person will be doing such, because education is in discipline and character. It is not the ability to read and write. No educated person will carry weapons and begin to chase people in the bush or strap himself with explosives to detonate, knowing fully well that death will follow.

I attended the University of Maiduguri and it used to be one of the peaceful parts of the country. It was so peaceful that one could park their vehicle and leave it on the road till the following week and meet the car there. The university is very far from town and between the town and university there was no development/human settlement, but we went through it at late hours without fear of anything because everywhere was extremely safe.

I remember we used to ride in luxury bus when we travelled from Kogi to Jos. The vehicle we boarded would park in Jos and wait till 8pm and one of the reasons for this was that, the heat was too much. So, we would wait for the weather to calm down before we embark on the journey from Jos and we would travel all night till 5pm. We would get to Potiskum and instead of having refreshments in the car, the driver would park in the middle of nowhere, on the road, and ask everyone to come down to refresh. We would be there for another hour eating, walking on the tarred road, easing ourselves. It was fun and there was no marauder, thief, and robbery. But the lack of education has caused a lot of destruction and we are the architect of our problems. We have no country to run to, and there is no country around to accommodate us, we are over 200 million people and would overrun some countries in a few minutes. Nature has been very kind to us as a people in this country. The natural wealth God has deposited here should make us one of the richest countries.

The world is moving very fast and young people across the nation, universities across the continent are using their brains but the irony is that our people are not keying into it because our education system has collapsed.

Nigerians excel when they travel out, making distinction but being here is a different story. We need to follow up on the pace of development. We need to re-engineer of educational system; it is not politics. It is the foundation for everything we want to achieve and the world is moving away from natural resources to artificial intelligence. Dubai is where it is today, because of artificial intelligence, and everyone keeps travelling over there to dance in the desert, especially Nigerians when we have tourist attractions, we can upgrade to become assets. We have beautiful water falls, Naraguta, Obudu, Yankari games reserve, Kainji and Usuma dam, Gurara falls. We have a challenge to rework our system if we must be part of the 21st century.

As population increases and there is no place for the youths to direct their energy, there will be problems. If the youthful brain is not used for productive venture, it will be occupied by negativity.

When did you get married?

We got married in 1991.

How did you meet your wife?

My wife is a lawyer and we met in Lagos in 1987. The union is blessed with a child born in 2013.

What was the attraction?

She is a beautiful woman, disciplined, God-fearing, very intelligent and an interaction with her will show that she is a first-class brain. In fact, she was three points away from a first class in law and had a distinction in Masters.

How do you unwind?

I spend time with family and occasionally with friends at the golf club and we talk about issues affecting the country. We also talk to those currently in government and see how we can advise them. People in government usually cut themselves from the society except during official engagement and this is not about having a strenuous schedule, because I have been there. While in office, I socialized and it didn’t diminish me. They would be able to address issues when they interact with people by seeing things themselves.

How can the government assist the aged in the society?

When they build the youthful generation, they will sustain the elderly because eight out of 10 graduates are unemployed and this is a recipe for disaster. Government should set up farm settlements with the value chains associated with it. Ghana is doing it and has succeeded.

Advice for the younger generation

Rather than follow politicians, they should tell them to invest in their educational well-being. Instead of waiting for the next four years, to bring down someone, they should begin to demand from the political setup a corresponding visible investment in their welfare and upbringing. It is not about bread today, it is about the structural setup for tomorrow because if there is no structure, the end will be disastrous. There is no good reward for violence but there is reward for a progressive endeavour and there is a reward for a diligent and hardworking person. Our role models should be those who have achieved through hard work and their numbers are not lacking within and outside the country.