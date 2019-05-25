NEWS
Sultan Urges Nigerians To Support PMB’s Second Term
The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, yesterday, in Abuja, urged all Nigerians, irrespective of their political affiliation, to support the agenda of the second tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari.
Abubakar III, who is also the President-General, Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), gave the advice at a Public lecture and Juma’at Special Prayers held at the National Mosque, organised by the Presidential Inaugural Committee.
The monarch, represented by the Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, urged government to be all-inclusive in terms of delivering to Nigerians, services and treating them as one.
He advised the government to respect principle of democracy and run a government of the people by the people and for the people.
”I believe that all Nigerians will like to participate very peacefully and efficiently to ensure that government achieves peace, progress and security for the country.”
The Sultan urged all Muslims to use the period of Ramadan to pray for enhanced peace, progress and development of the country.
The guest speaker, Dr Bashir Umar, Imam, AlFurqan Masjid, Kano, cautioned Muslims against promoting hate speech, to avoid creating violence in the country.
Speaking on the topic, “Harnessing Our Diversity for Peaceful Coexistence and National Security’, Umar urged leaders to advance good governance through effective education and job creation.
He urged those in position of authority to fear Allah and to be trustworthy, adding that leadership is a trust that comes with responsibilities.
