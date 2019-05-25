NEWS
Tor Tiv Proffers Solution To Farmers/herdsmen Clash
Prof. James Ayatse, the Tor Tiv, has called for the integration of crop and livestock farming to checkmate the clashes between farmers and herdsmen in the country.
He also called on government and stakeholders to evolve formula for lasting peaceful coexistence between the two in the crisis affected areas.
The traditional ruler, who is also Chairman of the Benue State Council of Chiefs, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja
He was speaking on the sideline of Engaging Communities for Peace in Nigeria (ECPN) project anchored by U.S. Agency for International Development and Mercy Corps, an International NGO.
ECPN has since 2015 worked to reduce violence in the Middle Belt by addressing farmer-pastoralist conflicts in Benue and Nasarawa States
Ayatse said the best way to curb these clashes was to evolve ways that crop and livestock farming could exist side by side.
The traditional said that times had changed since the herders and farmers knew each other and never experienced crises between the communities.
“If we don’t change our ways, these problems will continue to hurt us, and it is the poor and downtrodden who suffer most.
“If you engage in fighting, even if you win, you lose something,” he said.
The traditional ruler, who decried the wave of attacks allegedly by armed herders, said that the attack was a threat to peaceful coexistence of the herders and farmers.
“The new wave of armed attack in last eight years is a new development. It’s hugely about herdsmen that were armed and sometimes they don’t even have cattle, but attack the people.
“So, I believe that they are not the regular herdsmen that lived among us.
“Normally in the past the herdsmen that lived among us if their herds strayed into the farms and destroyed, immediately we met and settled,” he said.
He said things had change with the new herders that would even break stores and barns to feed their cattle with.
“The truth is that livestock and crops cannot work together, you have to separate them because once you allow the herds to wander to an open grazing definitely they will consume the planted crops.
“This is because the planted crops are better prepared than the ordinary grass, so they ordinarily go for it.
“So I think the best way to do is to see how the crop farming and livestock farming can be done alongside without one destroying the other. That is the only formula to peaceful living and coexistence,” he said. (NAN)
HAPPENING NOW
- Tor Tiv Proffers Solution To Farmers/herdsmen Clash
- Al-Makura Presents Staff Of Office To Ex-minister, Usman-Jibril
- FRSC Urges Students, Pupils, Corps Members To Exercise Discipline On Roads
- MTN Confirms EFCC Investigation Over Listing On NSE
- Deaths Averted As Petrol Tanker, Truck Collide On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway
CATCH UP
Plantain: Remedy For Kidney, Bladder Problems
Research has shown that plantains are rich in vitamins and minerals that contribute to good health. It is famed to...
Aloe Vera For Hair Health, Wounds Healing, Others
Since ancient times, the aloe vera plant has been used around the world to treat a number of ailments. Ancient...
Russel Carrington Wilson
Russell Carrington Wilson is a 31 year old American football player for the Seattle Seahawks of the National Football League...
Every Woman Is A Queen – Mary Kanu
Mary Kanu is the brain behind the fast growing beauty home Mauchiqueen Beauty Planet. She speaks with MILLICENT AREBUN ONUOHA...
I Break Barriers To Succeed – Fatima
Fatima Yusuf Giwa from Akwanga local government area of Nasarawa State is the last child of her family. She was...
Internet Fraudsters Riding Roughshod On Nigerian Music’s Image
SAMUEL ABULUDE writes on Nigerian music, its charm, essence and need to rid it off internet fraudsters and bad image....
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS23 hours ago
MURIC Decries Handling Of Gen. Alkali’s Murder Case
- NEWS24 hours ago
Akeredolu Wades Into Herdsmen, Monarch Clash
- COVER STORIES14 hours ago
‘Yahoo Boys’ Hide As EFCC Intensifies Crackdown On Fraudsters
- NEWS23 hours ago
Diaspora Enrolment Extends to the Unites States of America – NIMC
- NEWS24 hours ago
Jubilation In Ekiti As Fayemi Wins At Supreme Court
- ENTERTAINMENT16 hours ago
We Have No Proper Entertainment Arena In Nigeria – Eddie Madaki
- OPINION18 hours ago
Making Child Birth Blessing, Not Curse
- NEWS22 hours ago
Olusola Congratulates Fayemi Over Supreme Court Verdict, Urges Focused Governance